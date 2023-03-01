Josh Lowe Blasts Homer, Continues To Impress This Spring

Josh Lowe had a rough first year with the Rays ending with a July demotion to Triple-A Durham. Despite not being happy about the demotion Lowe didn’t allow the negative feelings to affect his play with the Bulls. Over the final two months of the season he hit an impressive .326/.424/.558 with 8 homers and 19 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

In the Rays 3-3 tie against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon, Lowe hit a long booming homer that had to leave everyone from the players, to the coaching staff, to the front office smiling. The hope is the power and speed displayed by Lowe in his minor league career finally takes root at the big league level in 2023.

