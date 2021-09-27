Kevin Cash Postgame Interview After Rays Clinch AL East

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Miami Marlins on Saturday night to clinch the American League East. Rays Manager Kevin Cash discusses the work accomplished by the players, coaching staff, and everyone involved with the Rays organization. Tampa Bay finished the sweep of the Marlins on Sunday and enjoy an off-day today. They will head to Houston to take on the Astros needing just one victory to clinch home-field advantage through the American League playoffs.

