Shane McClanahan was dinged for not warming up in time resulting in opening a game down in the count 1-0. This led to a weird moment that you don’t often see, a meeting at the mound between the umprire, pitcher, manager, and the opposing batter!

McClanahan was also called for a balk for “quick pitch” later in the day. He is not deterred by the new rules noting that players will adapt, that’s what the game is about.

