Well Traveled Harold Ramirez Happy To Be Back With Rays

Harold Ramirez has moved around in his careeer through Pittsburgh, Toronto, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, and Tampa Bay Rays. He is naturally happy to be returning to the Rays organization for a encore season after a promising 2022 campaign.
