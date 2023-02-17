Zach Eflin Talks About Signing With Rays, Goals, and Rule Changes

Zach Eflin grew up in Orlando and was an avid Rays fan. The opportuntiy to join the organization that allows him to play close to home as well as to join a rotation of such talented hurlers was too much to pass up.Follow @Steve_Kinsella1
More From Sports Talk Florida:
- Paris Elected Officials Say No To Selling Its Soccer Stadium
- Homa feeling at home and leads at Riviera as Tiger makes cut
- Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
- Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day. They could be the new owners with a staggering offer.
- Pete Fairbanks On Rays Camp, Looking Forward To Ted Lasso