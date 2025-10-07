By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

The new ownership group of the Tampa Bay Rays is setting its sights on a transformative vision for the franchise—one modeled after Atlanta’s Truist Park and The Battery. At a press conference held at Steinbrenner Field, Managing Partner Patrick Zalupski announced the group’s commitment to building a state-of-the-art stadium village that would anchor the team in Tampa Bay for generations.

“We’re not just investing in a team—we’re investing in a community,” Zalupski said. “Our goal is to create a world-class destination that rivals what Atlanta has built, with entertainment, retail, and residential components all centered around a domed stadium.”

The group, which finalized a $1.7 billion purchase from longtime owner Stuart Sternberg, is seeking approximately 100 acres of land to realize this vision. While the team remains open to locations on both sides of the bay, Zalupski emphasized that the stadium must reflect the scale and ambition of the Atlanta model.

Stadium Site Showdown: Ybor, HCC, or Fairgrounds?

Several sites are under consideration, including the nightlife-rich Ybor City district, the Hillsborough Community College campus near Raymond James Stadium, and the Florida State Fairgrounds. However, the 100-acre requirement may challenge the feasibility of Ybor City and HCC, which offer limited space and complex zoning hurdles.

“We’re evaluating every viable option,” said Rays Co-Chair Bill Cosgrove. “This isn’t just about baseball—it’s about building something that lasts.”

The fairgrounds site, with its expansive footprint and proximity to major highways, has emerged as a potential frontrunner. The ownership group is conducting feasibility studies and engaging with local officials to assess infrastructure, transit access, and community impact.

Baseball Operations and Culture

Despite the ambitious stadium plans, the new owners are committed to preserving the core of the Rays’ baseball operations. CEO Ken Babby, who will oversee day-to-day business, reaffirmed the team’s identity.

“We’re increasing payroll to compete at the highest level and keeping the front office team intact,” Babby said. “We want to build a winning culture that reflects the Rays’ legacy of innovation and success.”

The Rays will return to a refurbished Tropicana Field for Opening Day 2026, following damage from Hurricane Milton in 2024. The team played the 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Voices of Support

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor welcomed the new ownership’s commitment:

“This is a pivotal moment. The Rays belong in Tampa, and we’re ready to work with the new ownership to make that happen.”

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan added:

“We’ve got the momentum, and now we have the leadership to match it.”

Pinellas County officials have also expressed optimism about keeping the team in the region, citing economic and cultural benefits.

Legacy and Future

Zalupski thanked MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and fellow team owners for their support, and paid tribute to Sternberg:

“We’re grateful to Stuart Sternberg for building a franchise known for its innovation and success, and for trusting our group to carry that legacy forward.”

The ownership group includes a diverse roster of partners, from former NBA star Shane Battier to business leaders like Andy Sandler, Brett Berish, and the Rossman, Bettinger, and Weatherford families.

Closing Commitment

As the Rays turn the page, fans can look forward to a future rooted in Tampa Bay, energized by new leadership, and aimed squarely at championship contention.

“We’re here to win, and we’re here to stay,” Cosgrove said.