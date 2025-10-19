By Jim Williams

Senior Writer, Capital Sports Network

The newly minted Tampa Bay Rays ownership group, led by Managing Partner Patrick Zalupski, has unveiled its ambitious vision for the franchise’s future: a fully enclosed stadium anchoring a sprawling mixed-use development akin to the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park and Battery Atlanta.

Zalupski and his team are actively engaging with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County officials to identify the ideal location for what they call the Rays’ “forever home.” Their goal is to secure at least 110 acres for a dynamic district that includes a ballpark, hotels, office space, restaurants, bars, and a music venue.

Hillsborough Community College Site Emerges as Contender

One of the most promising candidates is the North Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough Community College, located near Raymond James Stadium. The site is familiar to Central Florida residents and offers logistical advantages for meeting the team’s aggressive timeline to open by Opening Day 2029. While initial discussions have taken place, no formal proposal has been submitted.

Other potential sites under consideration include Ybor City and West Shore, both of which remain viable options as the ownership group evaluates the best fit for their transformative vision.

Why the Rays Want What Atlanta Built

The inspiration behind the Rays’ plan is clear: Truist Park and the surrounding Battery Atlanta have redefined what a modern baseball experience can be. The Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium is seamlessly integrated into a 2.25 million-square-foot development featuring over two dozen restaurants and bars, four corporate campuses, two hotels, 531 residences, and the iconic Roxy Theater.

What sets Battery Atlanta apart is its role as a new neighborhood, not just a sports venue. It created a vibrant community in Cobb County, Georgia, where none existed before—a concept the Rays hope to replicate in Tampa.

Pinellas County: A Distant Possibility

While the Rays currently favor Hillsborough County, Pinellas County remains a distant fallback. Repairs to Tropicana Field are progressing, and the team expects to return there this season after a temporary stay at Steinbrenner Field. However, the long-term outlook points toward a new home in Tampa, with Mayor Castor expressing cautious optimism that the stadium deal will be in place so Rays forever home can open in 2029 or 2030.