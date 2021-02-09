Rays Clear Roster Spot, Deal Aaron Slegers To Angels

Photo Credit: Rays Twitter

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays dealt right handed reliever Aaron Slegers to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Slegers, 28, made 11 appearances with the Rays in 2020 posting a 3.46 ERA (10ER/26IP). His numbers are a bit skewed by a nightmare inning in Boston during his first appearance of 2020. In his third inning of work he allowed five earned runs including a Grand Slam to J.D. Martinez.

He was a pleasant surprise for Tampa Bay after that first outing finishing his season pitching to a 1.88 ERA (5ER/24IP)and was included on the Wild Card, Division Series, and League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay acquired Slegers from the Pittsburgh Pirates (More Here) on March 20, 2019 in exchange for cash considerations.

Slegers departure opens up a 40-man roster spot for Chris Archer when his signing becomes official.

Slegers spot in the bullpen will be up for grabs in spring training but the early favorite to fill the void will be Andrew Kittredge. Kittredge missed most of the 2020 season after sustaining an elbow injury. It was initially feared that Kittredge would require the dreaded Tommy John Surgery and miss the 2021 season in its entirety, but that was avoided (for now).

He was granted free agency at the end of October but re-signed with Tampa Bay on December 16, 2020.