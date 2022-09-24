Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

(AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-67, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays look to end a three-game skid with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 84-67 overall and 51-28 at home. The Rays are 52-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto is 41-35 in road games and 84-67 overall. The Blue Jays are 29-19 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Rays are ahead 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 39 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rays. Wander Franco is 13-for-37 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 89 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.73 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.