by Kenny Warner

Tennessee Volunteers 2025 Season Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2025 season looking to improve on an offense that let them down multiple times last year. After inconsistent quarterback play and the departure of key players, the Vols hope for a major upgrade under center with the arrival of Appalachian State standout transfer Joey Aguilar.

MUST READ

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

On the offensive side of the ball, Aguilar brings an impressive résumé. He passed for over 6,700 yards and 56 touchdowns with 24 interceptions during his time at Appalachian State. However, he was sacked 34 times over two seasons—a stat that raises some concern as he adjusts to SEC-level speed and defensive pressure. How quickly Aguilar adapts to the heightened pace and intensity of SEC defenses will be a key factor in determining the offense’s overall success.

The Volunteers’ offense, which posted big numbers against weaker competition last year, loses a significant amount of production—nine starters to be exact. Chief among the losses is running back Dylan Sampson, the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year. Sampson racked up 1,485 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns last season and will be nearly impossible to replace.

Tennessee also returns only one starter on the offensive line. While transfers Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) and Wendell Moe (Arizona) are expected to bring much-needed experience, this unit is projected to take a step back from last year. The receiving corps is another question mark. With no returning stars, the Vols will rely heavily on incoming recruits to fill the void. Whether or not a breakout star emerges remains to be seen.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee appears to be in better shape. The defense was the strength of the team last year, and seven starters return. The Vols pride themselves on creating negative plays and putting opponents behind the chains—an effort that led to over 100 tackles for loss last season. That aggressive style of play should continue under defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

The defensive line remains a strength, led by veteran Bryson Eason. His presence in the trenches allows cornerback Rickey Gibson to shine in coverage, often locking down top receivers. Jermond McCoy was solid last season but returns from a torn ACL. Whether he can regain his previous form is a major question. At linebacker, the unit is average to start the year, but juniors Jeremiah Telander and Arion Carter have the potential to elevate their play and turn this into a dominant group.

When it’s all said and done, there are still more questions than answers for this Tennessee team. They open the season with a tricky neutral-site game in Atlanta against Syracuse, a program that has made major strides in recent years. Then in Week 3, Georgia comes to Knoxville. A mid-October road trip to Alabama also looms large.

Tennessee enters the season as a borderline top-20 team. If Joey Aguilar can rise to the occasion and the offense finds its footing, the defense may be strong enough to keep the Vols in playoff contention. Still, there’s a sense that this team has a limited ceiling. Vol Nation may need to temper expectations this fall.



