Texans face Miami in a game where both teams are looking for a much needed win. The Watson trade to Miami didn’t happen.

Two struggling teams will square off on Sunday afternoon when the Houston Texans visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 9 action. Houston enters the weekend at 1-7 after getting blown out 38-22 by the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday as a 17-point home underdog. Miami is coming off a 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday as a 15-point road underdog, and is also 1-7 overall this season.

These teams last met October of 2018, when the Texans rolled to a 42-23 win at home over the Dolphins. Houston has dominated the all-time series 8-1 over Miami, with the Dolphins lone win coming in 2015.

Dolphins misery continues as offense can’t solve Bills

A Dolphins team that entered the year with high hopes is having a nightmare season, as they too have not won since the opener after losing a slugfest to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Despite managing a lone field goal for the first three quarters, Miami hung around for most of the game and was within one score with 9:39 to go on a sneak by Tua Tagovailoa followed by Mike Gesicki reeling in a two-point conversion, but the defense couldn’t come up with a big stop as Buffalo chewed up six minutes for a field goal on the next drive.

Tagovailoa struggled through the air, completing 21 of 39 pass attempts for 205 yards and one interception while adding four carries for 10 yards and the score. DeVante Parker led the Dolphins with eight receptions for 85 yards, while Myles Gaskin was the top rusher with 12 carries for 36 yards. The defense played well enough, but Miami had just 262 yards of total offense with two turnovers, and going 4/14 on third down didn’t help.

We’ve got to put him in position to create more downfield throws. We’ve got to do it in practice and once we get that done in practice, we’ll feel better about executing it in the game,” Flores said to the Miami Herald in response to a question about how the struggling offense could generate more big plays.

It hasn’t gone much better for the Dolphins against the spread at 2-5-1, and they haven’t covered since a Week 3 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Overs are an even 4-4 for the Dolphins, with two of their last three games going under the betting total.

The Dolphins are a bottom five team in scoring on both sides of the ball, with the offense managing just 17.3 points per game on 301.9 yards per contest. Miami’s defense has been disappointing after a strong 2020, with opponents averaging 29.1 points and 406.9 yards per game.

Tagovailoa has started five games while missing some time with a rib injury, completing 103 of 157 pass attempts for 1,057 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in addition to two scores on the ground. Gaskin has carried the ball 66 times for 279 yards while adding 31 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Gesicki is the team’s top pass catcher with 40 receptions for 475 yards and three scores. Christian Wilkins is having a strong season at the defensive tackle position with 38 tackles including six for a loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Nobody missed practice for the Dolphins on Thursday, although linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), Parker (shoulder hamstring) and Tagovailoa (ribs/finger) were all limited, which is worth monitoring. Wide receiver Will Fuller V (finger), guard Michael Dieter (foot), corner Jason McCourty (foot) and running back Malcolm Brown (quad) are among the Dolphins currently on injured reserve.

Texans have no chance against Rams in seventh straight loss

Last weekend’s game between the Texans and Rams looked like one of the biggest possible mismatches, and things indeed played out that way with Houston getting steamrolled from the opening whistle. Rex Burkhead, Brandin Cooks and Brevin Jordan all scored touchdowns in the final 8:08 of the game to at least help the Texans grab a backdoor cover of the huge spread, but the Rams were already up 38-0 by the end of third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 310 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in what could be his final start of the year with Tyrod Taylor getting healthy. Cooks led the Texans with six receptions for 83 yards and a score, with rookie Nico Collins adding four receptions for 55 yards. Houston’s defense couldn’t do much to stop the Rams, who had 467 yards of total offense, didn’t turn the ball over, and were only sacked once.

“It’s tough,” Mills said to Houston’s website. “It wasn’t a win today, but I think the guys were starting to rally around the energy we felt from the success in the fourth quarter. I think that’s something we can carry into this week of practice and moving forward into it next week.”

The Texans have at least been a capable team against the spread at 4-4, and their lone outright win came back in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as a slight underdog. Overs are also 4-4 for the Texans after their late flurry helped the last game get over the betting total of 47 points.

It has not been pretty for the Texans on either side of the ball, as they have the lowest scoring offense in the NFL with an average of 14.9 points on 281.1 yards per game. Houston is second to last in scoring defense, with opponents putting up 30.1 points and 401.4 yards per contest.

Taylor, who missed six full games with a strained hamstring, will return to the starting lineup after completing 31 of 44 pass attempts for 416 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to begin the year. Following the trade of Mark Ingram, David Johnson is now the team’s leading rusher with 29 carries for 108 yards, while Cooks is having a solid season with 51 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Greenard is a standout on the Texans defense with 20 tackles including eight for a loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Leading tackler Christian Kirksey has missed practice this week with a thumb injury, while fellow linebackers Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) and Hardy Nickerson (concussion) are also questionable. Tight end Pharaoh Brown was the only other Texan to miss practice on Thursday due to a thigh issue. Defensive end Jacob Martin (knee), offensive lineman Justin McCray (ankle) and Jordan (ankle) were all limited. Center Justin Britt (knee) hit injured reserve, joining fellow offensive linemen Marcus Cannon (back surgery) and star Laremy Tunsil (thumb), along with safety Terrence Brooks (chest), defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (ankle), and linebacker Tae Davis (undisclosed).

These are two of the worst teams in the NFL top to bottom, and as much as the Texans have struggled, the Dolphins should not be nearly a touchdown favorite against anyone at this point. The Texans have at least played hard for David Culley despite lacking talent, and will be the more motivated team on Sunday as things are falling apart in Miami with a coaching staff that might be on the way out plus plenty of off the field.

Houston won the one full game Taylor played and was competitive against the Cleveland Browns before he left injured, as the veteran was averaging a strong 9.5 yards per attempt while doing some damage with his scrambling ability. That’s going to challenge a Miami defense that has fallen way off from last season with 5.9 yards per play allowed to rank 24th in the NFL while struggling against both the run and pass equally.

Tagovailoa is inconsistent as an inexperienced quarterbacks, and the Dolphins aren’t giving him any support as the offensive line has been below average and the ground game is one of the worst in the league at 3.8 yards per attempt. Taylor returning will give the Texans enough of a boost to hang around against a crumbling Miami team.

Prediction: Texans +6

