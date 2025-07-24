BY: KENNY VARNER

Texas Tech enters the 2025 season with high expectations. Armed with an explosive offense and a much-needed upgrade on defense, the Red Raiders are poised to challenge for a spot in the Big 12 title game. While Texas Tech has flashed potential in recent years, the program has yet to deliver that long-awaited breakout season. With five returning starters on offense and seven on defense, this could finally be the year.

The offense is loaded and deep, putting the onus on the defense to elevate the team from a solid seven-win campaign to a legitimate Big 12 contender. While the schedule presents its share of challenges, this is not a conference where going undefeated is a requirement to reach the title game.

Last season, Texas Tech racked up a staggering 6,015 yards of total offense and averaged 37.6 points per game—ranking fourth nationally. Quarterback Behren Morton returns as one of the Big 12’s top signal-callers after throwing for 3,335 yards with a 63.3% completion rate and a 27-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

As always, the Red Raiders boast talent at the receiver position. Returning are the team’s second and third leading receivers, Caleb Douglas (60 catches for 877 yards and 6 touchdowns) and Coy Eakin (49 catches for 652 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns). The group is deep once again, with an 800+ yard receiver from Miami University transferring in—he averaged 20 yards per catch and brings big-play potential. Terrance Carter, who had 48 receptions at Louisiana, also joins the fold.

Replacing running back Tahj Brooks and his 1,505 yards and 17 touchdowns won’t be easy, so the Red Raiders will likely go with a running-back-by-committee approach early on. J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey return after limited action, while USC transfer Quinten Joyner is expected to make an immediate impact.

Up front, center Sheridan Wilson and guard Davion Carter return from a solid offensive line. The transfer portal brought additional help, with tackle Howard Sampson (North Carolina) expected to become a star. Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State) and Will Jados are also strong additions to a line that looks to remain a strength.

The defense, however, remains the biggest obstacle between Texas Tech and a championship-caliber season. Last year, the unit surrendered 35 points and 460 yards per game—numbers that must improve. Despite returning seven starters, the Red Raiders aggressively hit the portal after finishing 99th in sacks and a dismal 132nd in pass defense.

E’Maurion Banks is the lone returning starter on the defensive line, prompting an influx of transfers. David Bell (Stanford) and Romello Height (UTEP) should bolster the edge rush. AJ Holmes (Houston), Skyler Gill (Northern Illinois), and Lee Hunter (UCF) bring added talent to a line that should be improved over last year’s unit.

At linebacker, Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts return after combining for 210 tackles, anchoring the heart of the defense. In the secondary, Mississippi State transfer Brice Pollock should make an immediate impact at corner, while North Dakota State’s Cole Wisniewski adds depth and skill at safety. AJ MacCarth and Chapman Lewis return but could face competition to retain their starting jobs. There are still questions about the defense, but the staff hopes to have uncovered some gems in the transfer market.

Texas Tech has a Big 12-caliber offense that could carry them into the conference title game. But if recent history is any indication, the defense may again be the Achilles heel, leading to high-scoring shootouts. There is hope, though, as the influx of talented transfers offers the potential for real improvement. If the defense can simply move into the middle tier of the Big 12, this team could have a special season.

A soft non-conference schedule gives Texas Tech a good shot at a 3-0 start, which would help build momentum. Tough road games at Utah, Arizona State, and Kansas State loom large, but even a two-loss Big 12 team can earn a title game berth. While it’s difficult to predict whether the Red Raiders will finally step up and have that breakthrough year, they should be an entertaining team to watch once again. Expect a season in the 7-8 win range—with the potential for more if the defense finally holds up its end.