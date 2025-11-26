Ohio State continues to dominate the college football landscape, maintaining the No. 1 spot after a convincing 42-9 win over Rutgers. The rest of the top five remains unchanged with Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Oregon rounding out the group. Oregon leapfrogged Ole Miss, which had a bye week, to claim the No. 5 position.

The ACC championship race is wide open, featuring Miami, Pitt, Virginia, SMU, and Georgia Tech. Four of those teams—Virginia, Pitt, SMU, and Georgia Tech—are ranked in the latest AP Top 25, setting up a thrilling weekend of matchups.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech – Friday, Nov. 28, 3:30 PM (ABC/ESPN3), Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech – Saturday, Nov. 29, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Pitt vs. Miami – Saturday, Nov. 29, 12:00 PM (ESPN/ACCN)

SMU vs. Cal – Saturday, Nov. 29, 4:00 PM (Pac-12 Network), San Francisco Bay Area

The SEC Championship Race

The SEC title picture is as complicated as ever. No. 5 Georgia has finished conference play but still needs help to reach the championship game. No. 3 Texas A&M, the league’s only unbeaten team, is one win away from its first SEC Championship appearance. Meanwhile, Alabama controls its destiny but could be left out due to a multi-team tiebreaker scenario involving Ole Miss.

Key SEC games this weekend:

Texas vs. Texas A&M – Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 PM (ESPN)

Alabama vs. Auburn (Iron Bowl) – Saturday, Nov. 29, CBS primetime

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech – Friday, Nov. 28, 3:30 PM (ABC/ESPN3)

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State – Friday, Nov. 28, 12:00 PM (ESPN)

If Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss finish tied, the SEC’s strength-of-schedule metric will decide who advances. Games like Florida vs. Tennessee, Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky, and Arkansas vs. Missouri could tip the scales.

Big Ten Showdowns

The Big Ten race is equally dramatic. Michigan, ranked No. 15, must beat No. 1 Ohio State to keep its championship hopes alive. Even then, the Wolverines need help to reach Indianapolis.

Ohio State vs. Michigan – Saturday, Nov. 29, 12:00 PM (FOX)

Oregon vs. Washington – Saturday, Nov. 29, 3:30 PM (CBS)

Indiana vs. Purdue – Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 PM (FS1)

USC vs. UCLA – Saturday, Nov. 29, 8:00 PM (ABC)

The Big Ten title game on Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium could feature any combination of Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, or Michigan.

Big 12 Spotlight

The Big 12 also has three pivotal games shaping its championship race:

BYU vs. Kansas – Friday, Nov. 28, 12:00 PM (ESPN2)

Utah vs. Kansas State – Saturday, Nov. 29, 3:30 PM (FOX)

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State – Saturday, Nov. 29, 7:00 PM (ESPN)

These matchups will determine who emerges from a crowded Big 12 field to play for the title.