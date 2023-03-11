The 12 Hours of Sebring 2023: One of the world’s most iconic sports car events starts this moring at 10 AM/ET on Peacock and USA.

Normally Sebring is a sleepy little town but in March people from all over the world find their way to this race course and the have dating back to the early 1960’s. Sebring is a sprint race comapared to the 24 hours of Daytona or Le Mans the trick to winning is keeping your car together and that is no simple trick.

Saturday, March 18

8-8:20 a.m. — Warm Up – WeatherTech SporsCar Championship

8:25-8:45 a.m. — Porscheplatz Car Corral Parade Laps – First 100 Cars

9-9:50 a.m. — Grid Walk and Driver Introductions – WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. — 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship