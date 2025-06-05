Article written by- Owain Jones of the College Football Network and it previews the 50 most anticipated games of the upcoming season should surprise no one that Ohio State, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are on the list Be sure to look out for more information from the gang at the College Football Net by clicking here.

50. Washington at Washington State (Sep. 20)

One of college football’s most historic and oldest rivalries occurs on September 20, as the Washington Huskies head to Pullman to play the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup.

Jedd Fisch’s team leads the all-time series, which has been played yearly apart from during the war and the COVID-19 pandemic, 76-34, but the Cougars currently hold the bragging rights, winning the 2024 edition 24-19.

49. Nebraska at Cincinnati (Aug. 28)

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers open their 2025 season on August 28 in Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, for only the second-ever meeting between the two schools. They last played on Thanksgiving 1906 when the Cornhuskers dominated 41-0.

48. Navy vs. Air Force (Oct. 4)

The pomp, the pageantry, and the fight matchups between service academies are always must-watch TV. The Air Force Falcons head to Annapolis to face the Navy Midshipmen in early October, with Troy Calhoun’s side looking to reclaim dominance after losing last year after winning four in a row.

47. South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (Aug. 31)

Beamer Bowl! The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies in an out-of-conference matchup to open their seasons with humble bragging rights on the table. Gamecocks’ head coach Shane Beamer is looking to beat his father’s old team, with College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer coaching the Hokies between 1987 and 2015.

46. Oregon at Washington (Nov. 29)

An old-school PAC-12 rivalry that has carried into the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks and the Huskies have faced each other 117 times. Coming off a conference championship in their maiden season, Oregon is expected to challenge again, while Washington could be sneakily good enough to cause the Ducks some trouble.

45. Tennessee vs. Syracuse (Aug. 30)

The whole of college football is anticipating what the Tennessee Volunteers might look like without Nico Iamaleava after his high-profile departure, and they will be tested early, when they head to Atlanta to face the Syracuse Orange in a neutral venue game.

Syracuse was the No. 1-ranked offense in the FBS in passing yards per game in 2025 (370) – can they cause an upset?

44. SMU at TCU (Sept. 20)

The Battle of the Iron Skillet is a tradition entrenched in college football, but the 2025 edition will be the last for the foreseeable future, with the TCU Horned Frogs opting to put an indefinite pause on the series.

The 2024 matchup was a barnstormer, with the SMU Mustangs defeating the Horned Frogs 66-42. Let’s hope for another high-scoring game in 2025.

43. Iowa at Iowa State (Sept. 6)

An inter-state non-conference matchup that could offer an exhilarating matchup, the Iowa Hawkeyes head to Ames to face the Iowa State Cyclones, looking to regain the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

The Hawkeyes are one of the most intriguing Big Ten teams entering the 2025 season, while the Cyclones are looking to go one step further with Rocco Becht under center.

42. Kansas at Missouri (Sept. 6)

Border War returns in 2025 after a 15-year hiatus, a welcome addition to the college football schedule. The Missouri Tigers won the last meeting 24-10 in 2011 and are looking to win four in a row against the Kansas Jayhawks.

41. Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State (Nov. 29)

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks have established a rivalry at the top of the C-USA over the last two seasons, with the pair facing off twice in 2024, including the Conference Championship Game.

The Gamecocks defeated the Hilltoppers 19-17 to win their first conference title, and Tyson Helton’s side will seek revenge.

40. Georgia at Tennessee (Sept. 13)

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Volunteers always create an exciting event when the two SEC-founding members face off. The two high-powered offenses often exchange blows, but Kirby Smart’s team is currently on an eight-game winning streak over Tennessee.

39. Miami at Florida State (Oct. 4)

The Florida State Seminoles had a disastrous season in 2024, which has put Mike Norvell on the hot seat. Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes are a program that appears to be on the ascendancy, but a demanding schedule could put Mario Cristobal in hot water, especially if he can’t defeat one of their state rivals.

38. TCU at North Carolina (Sept. 1)

All eyes will be on Chapel Hill on September 1 as Bill Belichick leads the North Carolina Tar Heels out for the first time. Noise and headlines have followed the former New England Patriots head coach around since he took the job, and he will be hoping his side can put any questions over his leadership to bed on opening day.

37. USC at Oregon (Nov. 22)

Another former PAC-12 matchup that will take place in the Big Ten for the first time, the Ducks will face the USC Trojans for the 64th time in 2025, with Oregon on a three-game winning streak.

36. Arizona State at Iowa State (Nov. 1)

A rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game, these two sides sit among the favorites to make the championship game again in 2025. The Arizona State Sun Devils won the Big 12 against the odds last season, but can they repeat without RB Cam Skattebo? This matchup could go a long way to deciding the Big 12 when it takes place on November 1.

35. Alabama at South Carolina (Oct. 25)

South Carolina is likely still licking their wounds after seeing the 2024 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide slip through their fingers, losing 27-25 in Tuscaloosa. The Gamecocks will be out for revenge with LaNorris Sellers under center.

34. Ohio State at Illinois (Oct. 11)

The Illinois Fighting Illini are a real wildcard in the Big Ten after finishing 10-3 under Bret Bielema in 2024. They currently sit 22nd in CSN’s early top 25 college football power rankings.

That is low compared to some, but Illinois encounters a demanding schedule, with its most significant test coming against the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 11.

33. Texas Tech at Arizona State (Oct. 18)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have splashed the NIL cash in the offseason, investing in the transfer portal, which should see them improve dramatically in 2025. But, is it enough for them to challenge for a playoff birth? We will find out when they face the reigning Big 12 champions on October 18.

32. Colorado at Utah (Oct. 25)

It goes without saying that Deion Sanders is box office, and wherever he goes, the media circus will follow.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ matchup against the Utah Utes is a must-watch on October 25 as they contest the Rumble in the Rockies, with Kenny Dilliingham’s side expected to mount a title challenge in the Big 12.

31. Florida at LSU (Sept. 13)

The SEC is producing must-watch games every week of the college football season, and one to have a close eye on early is the Florida Gators heading to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers.

Both Billy Napier and Brian Kelly are on the hot seat, but both teams are expected to improve in 2024. Plus, DJ Lagway against Garrett Nussmeier, sign us up!

30. Indiana at Penn State (Nov. 8)

The Penn State Nittany Lions return some of the top players in the sport for 2025, including quarterback Drew Allar. On November 8, he will face off against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is drawing pro comparisons in his own right.

29. Arizona State at Baylor (Sept. 20)

With QB Sawyer Robinson and RB Bryson Washington leading the offense, Dave Aranda’s side ranked 19th in the nation with 440.1 yards per game in 2024, and they could be even more explosive in 2025. The Baylor Bears are among the favorites to win the Big 12 and face a serious challenge against Arizona State on September 20.

28. Tennessee at Alabama (Oct. 18)

The Third Saturday in October is a date written in college football folklore. Tennessee and Alabama compete on the same day every season. Alabama leads the series 59-40, having won 15 consecutive matchups between 2007 and 2021, but Josh Heupel’s team has won two of the last three.

27. Georgia at Georgia Tech (Nov. 29)

UGA’s season was on the line when they went to eight overtimes in rivalry week against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2024, but they somehow found a way to pull a win out of the bag in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

The game will take place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2025, a venue that has been a stronghold for the Bulldogs, who will look to create a hostile environment.

26. Texas at Florida (Oct. 4)

Two of the sport’s most exciting talents will face off on October 4 as Arch Manning and DJ Lagway duel it out. Both have showcased creative playmaking ability and are now the faces of their respective programs, but can the Texas Longhorns escape the swamp with a victory?

25. SMU at Clemson (Oct. 18)

A rematch of the 2024 ACC Championship Game, SMU will be out for revenge. However, the Clemson Tigers return an elite amount of talent, including five first-round prospects in CSN’s latest 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

24. Oklahoma vs Texas (Oct. 11)

All eyes will be on the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on October 12 as the 121st edition of the Red River Rivalry takes place.

Texas dismantled the Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 in 2024, but the Sooners have a revamped offense with Ben Arbuckle in as OC and John Mateer transferring from Washington State for the 2025 season.

23. Florida at Miami (Sept. 20)

After only meeting twice in the 2010s, Florida and Miami are playing back-to-back contests after the Hurricanes tore the Gators apart 41-17 in Gainesville in 2024. However, the matchup in 2025 looks more evenly matched.

22. USC at Notre Dame (Oct. 18)

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day written into the diary of all college football fans. USC’s rivalry with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is routinely played on that weekend. The rivalry began in 1926 and has been played 95 times since.

21. Duke at Tulane (Sept. 13)

The Duke Blue Devils taking on the Tulane Green Wave in September could get spicy. QB Darien Mensah led the ACC in completion percentage (65.9%) and average yards per attempt (9.5) in 2024 for Tulane but has upped sticks moving to Duke via the transfer portal and will reportedly earn $4 million per season for the next two years.

20. UNLV at Boise State (Oct. 18)

The UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos have been the standout programs in the Mountain West in recent seasons, with the pair competing in the conference championship game in back-to-back seasons. However, the Rebels have failed to come out on top in either of these meetings. Could they fare any better under Dan Mullen in 2025?

19. Pitt at West Virginia (Sept. 13)

The Backyard Brawl should be a date etched into everyone’s sporting calendar. Whether an avid fan of a casual, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers always entertain in a pure, physical rivalry.

18. Michigan at Oklahoma (Sept. 6)

One of the biggest out-of-conference matchups in college football in 2025, the Michigan Wolverines head to Norman to take on the Sooners in a hotly anticipated early-season matchup, which will determine the narrative around both programs for the rest of the year.

17. Alabama at Auburn (Nov. 29)

The Iron Bowl is compulsive viewing, and while Alabama has dominated the series, Auburn always puts up a fight. This included an enthralling battle in 2023, when the Crimson Tide somehow left Auburn with a 27-24 victory.

16. Alabama at Georgia (Sept. 27)

Two of the SEC’s winningest schools, Alabama and Georgia, have provided some classics over the years, some engraved into the fabric of college football history.

The Crimson Tide is on a two-game winning streak against their regular foes and has even won the last three SEC Championships fought between the two historic programs.

15. Texas A&M at Texas (Nov. 29)

The rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M has been reignited since the Longhorns joined the SEC. The Aggies are eager to prove to Steve Sarkisian’s team who truly belongs in the SEC. With only three matchups since 2010, this rivalry is one that should be cherished.

14. Florida vs Georgia (Nov. 1)

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party could throw up one of the most fascinating matchups of the 2025 college football season as the two meet in Jacksonville again in 2025.

The Bulldogs have won four consecutive games against the Gators, and both teams could find themselves ranked highly when they face off on November 1.

13. Clemson at South Carolina (Nov. 29)

Clemson is expected to be one of the most exciting and top teams in 2025, which is why they are prominently featured on this list. However, the Gamecocks will put up a strong fight in their interstate rivalry game. This matchup will see Sellers go head-to-head against Cade Klubnik, who is also attracting attention from NFL scouts.

12. Penn State at Ohio State (Nov. 1)

This game has enormous importance for the Big Ten and the broader College Football Playoff picture. Penn State has gone all out to try and win a championship in 2025, but can they head into The Shoe and overcome the reigning national champions for the first time since 2016? Recent Penn State-Ohio State results say otherwise.

11. LSU at Alabama (Nov. 8)

If the schedule unfolds as many anticipate, LSU’s game at Alabama might have playoff implications. Both programs are expected to be in contention come November, making the matchup in Tuscaloosa on November 8 crucial for both teams.

10. Illinois at Indiana (Sept. 20)

All eyes are on the Big Ten’s blue-blood programs, but Illinois and Indiana are both potential playoff teams in 2025. A 10-2 win could be enough for either side to make the postseason, but a win in this fixture will go a long way toward determining each team’s postseason plans.

9. Army vs. Navy (Dec. 13)

No list of top college football games would be complete without including the Army Black Knights against the Navy. The season’s most ceremonious and compulsive college football game will again be played as a standalone fixture on December 13.

8. LSU at Clemson (Aug. 30)

The opening week of the college football season has several high-profile matchups with potential season-defining connotations. Both teams are ranked inside the top 10 of CSN’s early 2024 college football power rankings and will be looking to start their seasons in the right way, with a massive win over a potential top-10 opponent.

7. Notre Dame at Miami (Aug. 30)

Another high-profile Week 1 matchup is Notre Dame vs. Miami. After a strong 2024 season, both teams are ranked inside the top 12 of CSN’s college football power rankings, but they head into 2025 with higher aspirations.

6. Kansas State vs. Iowa State (Aug. 23)

Farmageddon is heading overseas in 2025 and will open the 2025 college football season on August 23. The Kansas State Wildcats will face Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, in the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which should be an unmissable curtain raiser.

5. Utah at BYU (Oct. 18)

Holy War is one of college football’s greatest rivalries, and given the talent on both sides, the 2025 version could be a classic. Utah is looking to rebound after a disappointing season in 2024, but it has a loaded roster. On the other hand, the BYU Cougars return talent, hoping to make a push in the Big 12 again. All signs hint at an unmissable game in Provo.

4. Texas at Georgia (Nov. 15)

Both Texas and Georgia are expected to be top 10 teams and play what could be a season-defining fixture for both teams on November 15. A rematch of the 2024 SEC Championship Game, the winner of this game could go a long way to securing their Playoff berth.

3. Oregon at Penn State (Sept. 27)

Both teams believe they have unfinished business in the College Football Playoff, and important implications for the Big Ten championship and postseason seedings will be at stake when Oregon visits State College on September 27.

Fans should mark this matchup as a must-watch, as two of CSN’s top six teams will face off against each other.

2. Ohio State at Michigan (Nov. 29)

All roads lead to The Game for Ohio State and Michigan. In one of the most heated rivalries in sports, the two Big Ten teams want nothing but bragging rights over their fiercest foes.

1. Texas at Ohio State (Aug. 30)

Great job, schedulers! Texas and Ohio State what an exciting opening fixture for college football fans. The top two programs in CSN’s early college football power rankings will face off to kick off their 2025 seasons.

Both teams feature new starting quarterbacks: Julian Sayin for the Buckeyes and Manning for the Longhorns, who are eager to make a strong debut against the most difficult of opponents.

