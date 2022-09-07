The Battle for Buccaneers’ CB2 Has Been Decided and it is

By Bucs Report Staff

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered their 2022 training camp with several position battles. None of them were closer than that of Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Monday, head coach Todd Bowles announced the winner of this battle.

Jamel Dean will line up opposite of Carlton Davis when the team kicks off the 2022 season in Dallas against the Cowboys. Look for Murphy-Bunting to still have a significant impact lining up in the slot.

With both players in a contract year, look for big things from the duo on 2022.

