The Best of the Best: Top NFL Teams in Each Division this 2022

With the National Football League starting three weeks ago, we can now see which teams in each division are competing for a Super Bowl this season. Whether you’re just a casual fan wanting to support your favorite team or a bettor out to make a profit, below is a quick breakdown of the top NFL teams this 2022.

American Football Conference

Below are the top teams of each division in the AFC this 2022:

AFC East Division: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, second from left, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

First on the list is one of the best teams in the Metropolitan area, the Buffalo Bills. They had a good season last year, finishing first in the east division. However, they fell short during the playoff to Kansas City Chiefs, losing in the second of the AFC Playoffs after some failed defense at the last minute.

Despite the unfortunate result, the Bills are looking strong this year as they have the best odds in NFL bets to win the Super Bowl, making them the heavy favorites this season. There are still some questions surrounding this team, but if they can cover their lapses last season, they can reach their goal.

AFC North Division: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Next in the north division of the AFC are the Baltimore Ravens. After finishing fourth last season with a record of 8-9 and missing the playoffs, they are looking to make a comeback this year. They are starting strong this year as they currently hold the number two slot in the division. In addition, three of their players ranked among the top NFL football players this 2022 making their chances higher for a super bowl this year.

AFC West Division: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In the west division are last year’s super bowl contender, Kansas Chiefs. The franchise had an impressive season last year, dominating the west. But the AFC Championship this time it was Cincinnati had all the magic.

This season, the Chiefs are looking to bounce back from last season with one of their talented players and top 100 NFL football players in 2022, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, to grab a championship for the franchise this year.

AFC South Division: Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons quarterback now the Colts Matt Ryan looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Lastly in the American Football Conference are the Colts. They had a good run last season, finishing second in the division. This year, they are the heavy favorites in the AFC as they started to defeat top teams this season, like the Kansas Chief. However, their standing is still vague, and their future will depend on the play of veteran quarter back Matt Ryan who was an off-season addition to a team that lost out on a playoff spot after falling to Jacksonville in the final regular season game of the 2021 season.

National Football Conference

Below are the top teams of each division in the NFC this 2022:

NFC East Division: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

When it comes to defense, the Philadelphia Eagles are the team for the job. Even though they finished only second last year, they are one of the strong teams this season. With their cornerback Darius Slay and other talented players like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, they are a threat to other elite teams in the League this season.

NFC North Division: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Green Bay Packers are one of the elite teams in the National Football Conference. Coming another playoff disappointing loss this time to San Francisco. How far the Packers go in 2022 they have last season’s MVP Aaron Rodgers,

Despite another early playoff exit for the Pack, they remain the best team in the NFC North and there is no reason for not to have their sights on another run for a Super Bowl . When your quarterback is Mr. Rodgers there is always going to be a championship aspirations.. In addition, they have acquired new and returning talented football players on the roster like Mercedes Lewis, Rashan Gary, and Kenny Clark. If all goes well, clinching another championship will be in their sight.

NFC West Division: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are still the best team in the NFC West and Arizona seems to be the only team that could be a problem. That said long as they stay healthy, they really have talent to defend their title.

, With a defense led by the best in business in Aaron Donald, another good year out of the right arm of quarterback Mathew Stafford, and all worldwide receiver Cooper Kupp making people miss tackles all over the field so, it seems all is good Rams Nation.

NFC South Division: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL preseason preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Lastly, in the south division are none other than the Tampa Buccaneers and the ageless Tom Brady who at 45 looks like someone is 21. “The Brady Bunch,’ recall standing on the field at Raymond James as they watched the Rams beat them 30-27 on a field goal as time ran out on the big scoreboard. It will be the Buccaneers defense that will help them back to the NFC Playoffs and Brady along with his offense will find a way to win, it is what “The GOAT,” does.

Final Thoughts

Although the season has just started, you can quickly tell that the level of competition this year is off the charts. As every franchise is looking to be hungry for a Super Bowl this year, these elite teams are at their peak, providing exceptional performance in these recent games. However, things can still change as the regular season is far from over. So, let’s see which teams will remain and determine who is the best.