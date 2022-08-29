The best USMNT players in the MLS who could go to Qatar 2022

The USMNT are preparing to take on their Group B opponents in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A lot of their key players are based in Europe now, but those in the MLS are no slouches. There are already shoo-ins from the MLS for the USMNT squad, but there are a few more capable of making it into the team.

Gabriel Slonina

Gabriel Pawel Slonina is a young goalkeeper who is turning heads in between the sticks for Chicago Fire in the MLS. He is on loan at the club from Chelsea, and he will return to the London-based club in January 2023 after the World Cup.

Gaga, as he is fondly called, stands at 6 foot 4 inches, which is quite tall for an 18-year-old. That puts him up there with the tallest goalkeepers in football. His potential was identified early and he was snapped up by Chicago Fire in 2016 while he was still in middle school. Four years later, he was the starting goalkeeper for the club.

His talents drew the attention of top clubs around Europe who entered a bidding war for him, which Chelsea won. He was called up for the first time in 2021 but did not make an appearance for the team. However, he is on speed dial and could be travelling to Qatar come November 2022.

Djordje Mihailovic

Djordje Aleksandar Mihailovic is an attacking midfielder of Serbian ancestry who was born in and has made six appearances for the USMNT since his first call-up in 2019.

The 23-year-old plays for CF Montréal, one of the Canadian clubs that play in the MLS. Like Slonina, he signed for a European club – AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie – in 2022 but was loaned back to the MLS club. He will join up with his new teammates after the World Cup in January 2023. When that happens, Montréal will be losing a very valuable player who they had come to rely on in the last two years.

He has tournament experience with the side, having formed a part of the side that finished as runners-up in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He’s had to deal with lots of talents but has consistently performed well enough to earn frequent calls to the squad.

He will have his sights set on making the World Cup squad but more than that, he will be hoping to impress enough to add more games under his belt playing for the USMNT.

Sebastian Lletget

Sebastian Francisco Lletget is a midfielder who plays for FC Dallas. He has been in the USMNT set-up since 2017 and has amassed 33 caps to date. He has also scored eight goals for the team while playing as a squad rotation player with the more talented and fan favourite players.

The 29-year-old is a versatile player who started his career as a winger. In that role, he became one of the most exciting players to watch in the MLS. However, he switched positions to central midfield in 2016 at Los Angeles Galaxy after the departure of former Netherlands international Nigel De Jong.

That versatility is what Greg Berhalter loves about him, and why he is on speed dial. He is also one of the most experienced members of the squad, and has enough tournament experience with the side. After winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League, he’ll have his sights set on a World Cup appearance.

Gyasi Zardes

Gyasi Zardes is a veteran of the USMNT who has been described as the best striker in the MLS on a number of occasions. He has been in the set up since 2015 and has racked up 67 caps. He plies his trade with Colorado Rapids, having joined them in 2022 from Columbus Crew.

He is a powerful forward who enjoys taking defenders on. He is also a versatile forward who can play all across attack, which gives him an edge over most of the players in the current USMNT setup. And at 30-years-old, he will bring the experience that comes with age to the squad.

He has worked with USMNT coach Greg Berhalter at Columbus Crew before the manager moved to coach the national team. He is a trusted player for the man and is one of the first names on speed dial.

His time in the national team has been limited because Berhalter is trying to solidify a spine of young players. However, he could be drafted in for the experience he possesses

Shaq Moore

Shaquell Kwame Moore is a right back who played for Nashville SC, who he signed for in 2022 from CD Tenerife in Spain.

He made his USMNT debut in 2018 and has been on the fringes of the team ever since. However, he has racked up a respectable 15 appearances for the side and was a part of their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup winning squad.

He has taken to the MLS like a fish to water even though he has not played much. His experience playing in Europe has counted for him in his new environment and it could also count for something as Berhalter weighs his squad options ahead of November.

Jackson Yueill

Jackson William Yueill is a midfielder who plies his trade with San Jose Earthquakes, having been signed by the club in 2017. He has been described as one of the most talented midfielders in the MLS.

He has already made his USMNT debut like the others on this list and was a part of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League winning squads. However, he has only made 16 total appearances to date for the team, which places him on its fringes.

He can take solace in the fact that his first MLS call-up was a special one: he was selected despite not being on the provisional roster for the squad. Those same talents are on display every week in the MLS and he could work his way back into the squad for their trip to Qatar in November.