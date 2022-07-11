The British Open 2022: Coverage of golf’s most prized trophy starts today from St. Andrews with the tournament on Thursday morning.

GOLF Central Live From The Open begins its near-75 hours of studio coverage of the 150th Open Championship today at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, kicking off 200-plus hours of NBC Sports’ coverage originating from The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland this week across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Today’s coverage on GOLF Channel includes a live presentation of the Celebration of Champions at 11 a.m. ET, as 40 Open and R&A champions compete on 10 four-person teams on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews. Champions slated to compete include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Anna Nordqvist, Tom Watson and Nick Faldo.

GOLF Central Live From The Open

Broadcast Team

Hosts: Rich Lerner / Cara Banks / Shane Bacon

/ Analysts: Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Mark Rolfing / Arron Oberholser / Notah Begay III / Jaime Diaz / Eamon Lynch

/ / / / Reporters: Todd Lewis / Damon Hack / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner

Date Golf Central – Live From The Open * Monday, July 11 9-11 a.m. / 1:30-3:30 p.m. / 7-11 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 7 – 12 a.m. Thursday, July 14 12-1 a.m. / 4-6 p.m. / 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, July 15 4-6 p.m. / 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday, July 16 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 17 2-6 p.m. *all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play, also streams on Peacock

Last week, NBC Sports golf commentators Dan Hicks, Paul Azinger, Notah Begay III, John Wood, and producer Tommy Roy previewed the upcoming 150th Open Championship on a media conference call. Click here for a full transcript.

150th OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Broadcast Team

Host: Mike Tirico

Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Mike Tirico / Terry Gannon

Mike Tirico Analyst: Paul Azinger / Justin Leonard / Nick Faldo

Tower: David Feherty / Gary Koch / Peter Jacobsen / Steve Sands / Curt Byrum / Tom Abbott

On-Course: Notah Begay III / John Wood / Mark Rolfing / Karen Stupples

Essays: Jimmy Roberts

Interviews: Kathryn Tappen / Cara Banks / Todd Lewis

How To Watch – Thursday, July 14 – Sunday, July 17 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, July 14 *1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m. 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, July 15 *1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m. 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16 5-7 a.m. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 4-7 a.m. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 1:30 a.m. ET