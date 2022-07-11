The British Open 2022: Coverage of golf’s most prized trophy starts today from St. Andrews with the tournament on Thursday morning.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

GOLF Central Live From The Open begins its near-75 hours of studio coverage of the 150th Open Championship today at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, kicking off 200-plus hours of NBC Sports’ coverage originating from The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland this week across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Today’s coverage on GOLF Channel includes a live presentation of the Celebration of Champions at 11 a.m. ET, as 40 Open and R&A champions compete on 10 four-person teams on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews. Champions slated to compete include Tiger WoodsRory McIlroyCollin MorikawaAnna NordqvistTom Watson and Nick Faldo.

GOLF Central Live From The Open

Broadcast Team

  • Hosts: Rich Lerner / Cara Banks / Shane Bacon
  • AnalystsBrandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley Mark Rolfing Arron Oberholser Notah Begay III / Jaime Diaz / Eamon Lynch
  • ReportersTodd Lewis / Damon Hack / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner
DateGolf Central – Live From The Open*
Monday, July 119-11 a.m. / 1:30-3:30 p.m. / 7-11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 126 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Wednesday, July 136 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 7 – 12 a.m.
Thursday, July 1412-1 a.m. / 4-6 p.m. / 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Friday, July 154-6 p.m. / 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Saturday, July 163-6 p.m.
Sunday, July 172-6 p.m.
*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play, also streams on Peacock

Last week, NBC Sports golf commentators Dan HicksPaul Azinger, Notah Begay III, John Wood, and producer Tommy Roy previewed the upcoming 150th Open Championship on a media conference call. Click here for a full transcript.

150th OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Broadcast Team

  • Host: Mike Tirico
  • Play by PlayDan Hicks / Mike Tirico / Terry Gannon
  • AnalystPaul Azinger / Justin Leonard / Nick Faldo
  • TowerDavid Feherty / Gary Koch / Peter Jacobsen / Steve Sands / Curt Byrum / Tom Abbott
  • On-CourseNotah Begay III / John Wood / Mark Rolfing / Karen Stupples
  • Essays: Jimmy Roberts
  • Interviews: Kathryn Tappen / Cara Banks / Todd Lewis

How To Watch – Thursday, July 14 – Sunday, July 17 (all times ET)

  • TV – NBC, USA Network
  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
DatePeacockUSA NetworkNBC/Peacock
Thursday, July 14*1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m.4 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, July 15*1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m.4 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 165-7 a.m.7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 174-7 a.m.7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 1:30 a.m. ET    

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR