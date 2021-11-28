The Buccaneers Are Charging Ahead

Florida is one of few states that can boast about having more than one solid team within its borders. The Jaguars, Dolphins and Buccaneers are performing exceedingly well this season and that gives reason for celebration to many.

But one of these teams is especially on a good roll: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a soundly defeating the New York Giants 30-10 they stand to face off the Colts very soon and that will be a match with a lot of excitement. Let us dig into the success of the Buccaneers this season and what we should expect from them going forward.

Unparalleled Teamwork

One of the criteria for the Buccaneers sweeping successes this season has been unparalleled teamwork and superb chemistry between the players. It takes a lot of work to bring a team like the Giants down so resoundingly and the Buccaneers had no trouble outwitting them this time.

Throughout other victories this season we see key players like Tom Brady, Godwin and Fournette synergize like there was no tomorrow. Perfect plays and passes ensured a steady stream of points throughout every match.

If you’re worried about the upcoming match against the Colts, have no fear, if the Buccaneers keep playing like they’ve done so far, all is going to be good.

What To Expect Going Forward

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done very well for themselves this season and now they are headed towards their first major roadblock this season: the Colts. The Colts are fierce and have certainly not disappointed this season either. So, we have two teams on fire squaring up against each other, and the question is who is going to keep the fire going?

How could we accurately depict an outcome with such variables in front of us? To be fair, it is almost impossible to do. Anything can happen on the field at any given moment.

There are some things we can know for sure going forward, however. The composition of both teams and results from previous encounters. The Buccaneers should focus on speed and aggression which shouldn’t be too hard with players like Tom Brady on the team. Getting those fast points is always devastating to morale for the opposing team and it should be able to shake the Colts if successful.

If the Colts are expecting such a strategy, they will be playing defensively, and this will force the Buccaneers to adapt quickly on the go. Fortunately, this is an area they have proven to be very adept at.

Overall, the odds are looking good for a Buccaneers victory but ultimately, we will have to wait and see when they take the field.