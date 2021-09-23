The NFL Awards Brady FedEx Player of the Week, Twice

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was voted FedEx Air Player of the week for the 14th time in his career after a five touchdown performance against the Falcons. This marks Brady’s fourth time winning the award in Tampa Bay, 14th overall, and most in Buccaneers history.

In a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady completed 24-of-36 passes (66.7 percent) for 276 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, earning a 129.2 passer rating. His five passing touchdowns were the most by any player in Week 2, while his 129.2 passer rating ranked third. Brady also tied the Buccaneers franchise record for single-game passing touchdowns, making him the first player in team history with multiple five-touchdown performances.

Through two games, Brady’s nine passing touchdowns lead the league and are tied for the second-most passing touchdowns through two games in NFL history. In addition, Brady’s 655 passing yards rank fifth in the NFL, while his 113.3 passer rating ranks seventh. He is just the fifth quarterback in league history with four-or-more touchdown passes in each of his team’s first two games of a season. Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta marked the 35th time that Brady has thrown at least four touchdowns in a game, tying Peyton Manning (35) for the second-most such games in NFL history.

Dating back to Week 16 of the 2020 season, Brady has thrown four-or-more touchdown passes in four consecutive regular season games, joining Peyton Manning (five-game streak, 10/31/04-11/25/04) and Dan Marino (four-game streak, 11/26/84-12/17/84) as the only three players in NFL history with at least four consecutive games of at least four passing touchdowns.

Since joining Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady ranks second in the league in both passing touchdowns (49) and passing yards (5,288). Dating back to last season, Tampa Bay has won a franchise-record 10 consecutive games. In each of the last nine wins during that streak, the Buccaneers have scored 30-or-more points – the longest such win streak in NFL history.

