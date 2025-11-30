The CFL Is Making Major On Field Changes

CFL owners want better games.

The Canadian Football League plans on making big changes to what is a rather unique version of football in 2027. The one number change will be the size of the field. The CFL is getting rid of 10 yards or play so there will no longer be a 55 yard line or 54, 53, 52 and 51 yard lines. The end zone will be reduced from 20 yards to 15 yards. There will still be 12 men on the field and the rogue or one point play will be modified. CFL owners want a more entertaining game. The CFL has tried many things in an effort to survive and it has survived. But about 70 years ago, the CFL made a move to be the preeminent football league in North America.

In 1953, the NFL would set an attendance record and by 1954 most of the NFL teams had local TV contracts. No matter, the NFL was a step above semi-pro football and another league had set its sights on a war with the NFL. The CFL paid better salaries. The CFL signed the 1952 Heisman Trophy Winner Billy Vessels, along with Eddie LeBaron and Gene Brito. In 1955, LeBaron, Brito, Norb Heckler, Alex Webster and Tom Dublinski left the CFL for NFL teams after representatives from the two competing leagues failed to work out a no raiding treaty. The CFL gave up on competing with the NFL by 1956. In the 1970s, some CFL teams outbid NFL teams for players such as Joe Theisman, Tom Cousineau and Johnny Rodgers. But the CFL had financial problems. Between 1993 and 1995, the league had teams in the United States but only the Baltimore franchise was able to gain some fan support. In 1999, Vince McMahon thought about buying the CFL as the basis for the original XFL. The CFL is trying a new strategy.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com