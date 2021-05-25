The deal is done and Antonio Brown makes it a clean sweep. “The Brady Bunch,” is back in full force for 2021.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today re-signed wide receiver Antonio Brown and signed cornerback Dee Delaney.

Brown (5-10, 185) returns to Tampa Bay after playing in eight games and making four starts for the Buccaneers during the 2020 regular season, recording 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout Tampa Bay’s 2020 postseason run to a 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, Brown hauled in eight receptions for 81 and two touchdowns over three games played.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver and four-time All-Pro selection ranks first in NFL history (min. 100 games) in receptions per game with 6.4 and ranks third all-time in receiving yards per game with 84.5, trailing only Julio Jones (95.5) and Calvin Johnson (86.1) among qualified players. He also ranks 23rd all-time in career regular-season receptions (886), 31st in receiving yards (11,746) and tied for 30th in receiving touchdowns (79).

Prior to arriving in Tampa in 2020, Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18) and spent part of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots. For his career, Brown has appeared in 139 games, making 107 starts, recording 886 receptions for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. He owns the longest streak in league history with 35 consecutive regular season games with at least five catches and 50-or-more receiving yards. He has recorded seven seasons with 1,000-or-more receiving yards, six seasons with 100-plus receptions and four seasons with 10-or-more touchdown receptions.

Since entering the league in 2010, Brown ranks second in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, while ranking third in receiving touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver has played in 13 career playoff games – including both Super Bowl XLV (with Pittsburgh) and Super Bowl LV (with Tampa Bay) – tallying 59 receptions for 918 yards (15.6 avg.) and six touchdowns.

From 2013-18, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the six seasons, while earning four consecutive All-Pro honors from 2014-17. He led the league in receiving in both 2014 (1,698 yards) and 2017 (1,533 yards), while finishing second in 2015 with a career-best 1,834 yards – the fourth-most ever recorded in a single season in NFL history. Brown also finished first in the NFL in receptions in back-to-back seasons in 2014 (129) and 2015 (136) – the fifth-most and third-most single-season reception totals all-time, respectively – while leading the league in receiving touchdowns in 2018 (15).

Brown entered the league as a sixth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 195 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010s All-Decade team, alongside current Buccaneers teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Miami native is a product of Central Michigan and wears No. 81 for Tampa Bay.

Delaney (5-11, 192) entered the league as a college free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He has played in three career games, appearing in two games with the Jaguars in 2018 and one game with the Washington Football Team in 2019. Delaney also spent time on the practice squads of both the Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. The Beaufort, South Carolina, native spent four seasons at the Citadel (2013-16) prior to playing his final season at the University of Miami (2017).

Delaney will wear No. 30 for Tampa Bay.