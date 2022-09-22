The Defense Has Shined with Slow Start For Depleted Buccaneers Offense

With two games in the history books, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 and sitting in first in the NFC South. With wins over the Cowboys and Saints, the Buccaneers still have work to do and at this point, the defense is carrying the team.

Next Man Up

In the opening week, we saw some players get hurt and those injuries carried over to week two. Julio Jones, Donovan Smith, and Chris Godwin were ruled out prior to kickoff leaving the need for the depth to step up. Mike Evans, Russel Gage, Breshad Perriman, and others had to step in at wide receiver.

On the offensive line with Smith out, Josh Wells was counted to step in and play. During the game Wells went down and Brandon Walton had to come in. This rotation performed admirably, only allowing a single sack, three quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss. Impressive!

Overall Performance

The Buccaneers offense looked slopy and underwhelming. In the first half of the game Tom Brady and the offense ended drives with a fumble, one on downs, and two punts. Hardly menacing or threatening. Additionally two of their first three drives in the second half were punts. At this point the game was tied three to three.

It wasn’t until 11:48 in the fourth quarter did the Buccaneers start a meaningful drive that resulted in a touchdown. Shortly after Jamal Dean gifted the Buccaneers offense with amazing field position on the Saints 29 yard line. Unfortunately they failed to move the ball and had to settle for a field goal. Brady was looking frustrated and the wide receivers were underperforming. Dropped balls seem to be plaguing this team right now.

The rest of the scoring came from the defense on a Dean pick six. Thankfully they showed up and put the game away.

Final Thought

In order for this team to be taken seriously the offense needs to start clicking. The line is performing well and Leonard Fournette, for the most part is doing his job. But something is not working between Brady and the wide receivers. Their timing and chemistry are off and they are not connecting in a manner they did before. 190 yards in a game is lowest yardage total since joining the Buccaneers for Tom.

Something needs to change and soon.

