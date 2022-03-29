The Dolphins front office puts an end to the Brady to Miami rumors once and for all.

The Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

The rumors of the Buccaneers trading quarterback Tom Brady to the Dolphins has been slapped around harder than Chris Rock at an awards show. The Beantown hockey guy rumor has been debunked several times. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians chimed in on it recently.

Mike McDaniel on Tom Brady to Miami speculation… “The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback?? That’s what do you call it… fake news. pic.twitter.com/T8PBisQMev — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 28, 2022

“I have no clue where it comes from,” Arians answered. “Somebody’s got to write a story every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship. Even during the retirement: ‘Where you at?’ ‘I’m in Italy.’ ‘How’s it going?’ ‘Got the kids over here.’ You know, just checking on him. I can’t get him back on the golf course because he’s traveling too much, so I can’t win enough money off of him.”

Arians then went on to talk about the recent players added or re-signed this offseason, in our because of Brady.

“They know what Tom brings and we got a shot for another ring. And that’s it. That’s bottom line,” Arians stated. “It’s all about the ring again. Not reloading, not seeing who’s going to do this, who’s going to do that, how we are we going to fit this guy in. Everybody knows their role again right now. The smile really hasn’t come off my face. I’m drinking too much, but other than that it’s been a constant celebration. It was huge for us to have Tom back.”

Say It Louder For The People In The Back

You can add Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to the list of people actually in the know dismissing the rumor.

Early Monday at the owners meetings newly hired Dolphins head coach McDaniel was asked about it, his response was “fake news”. Kudos to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe for the report. The only question left is, will Beantown hockey guy and the rest of the hacks keep pushing this narrative?

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.