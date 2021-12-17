The G.O.A.T. Tom Brady keeps hitting milestones at age 44 as the Buccaneers head to the playoffs

Tom Brady keeps hitting new milestones at age 44.

Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass in the regular season and playoffs with a 58-yarder to Breshad Perriman in overtime on Sunday that gave Tampa Bay a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Brady’s second career overtime TD pass improved his career record against the Bills to 32-3, for the most wins in the regular season and playoffs by one quarterback against an opponent. Next on the list is Brady’s 30 wins over the Jets, followed by Brett Favre’s 28 wins against the Lions.

Earlier in the game against the Bills, Brady ran for a 1-yard score, giving him his 10th touchdown since turning 40 and tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Brady has rushed for nearly half of all the TDs by players in their 40s, with everyone else combining for 11, led by Doug Flutie’s four.

Brady also surpassed Drew Brees’ record of 7,142 career completions, giving Brady the NFL mark for yards passing (83,338), TD passes (617), and completions (7,156) in the regular season.

Brady reached the 4,000-yard passing mark for the 13th time, one shy of Peyton Manning’s record. Brady leads the NFL with 4,134 yards passing this season and can break his own mark as the oldest player to accomplish that feat.

Brady set the mark when he led the league in yards passing at age 40 in 2017, surpassing Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton, who was 38 when he did it in 1978 in the final year of his career.