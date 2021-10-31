The Jaguars head to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle at 4 pm today

Written By David Marotta

WINNERSANDWHINERS.COM – THE LEADING SOURCE FOR SPORTS HANDICAPPING

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are just 2-5 on the season and 4-3 against the spread. The Jaguars are 1-5 overall and 2-4 against the spread,

Jacksonville is coming off of a bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins 23-30 as a 1.5-point dog in London on October 17, giving head-coach Urban Meyer his first career win at the professional level.

The Seahawks will be at a rest disadvantage after losing 13-10 to the New Orleans Saints as a six-point road dog on Monday Night Football.

Jags looking to surpass win total from last season

The heat has been on Urban Meyer due to opening the season with five straight losses and some questionable off-the-field decisions. Nevertheless, Meyer and the Jaguars were able to win in London against the Dolphins, matching their win total (1) from last season.

On the season, Jacksonville is averaging 19.3 ppg. They are 10th in the NFL with 121.8 rushing yards per game, and 24th with 244.2 passing yards. Trevor Lawerence, the No. 1 player taken in the 2021 Draft, is 27th in the NFL with a 38.2 QBR. He has 1,465 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. James Robinson has a team-best 460 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per attempt and five touchdowns.

On defense, Jacksonville is allowing 28.7 ppg, and they are 30th in the NFL allowing 412.2 yards per game. The Jaguars have done poorly pressuring opposing quarterbacks, ranking 31st with only 1.3 sacks per game

Seahawks trying to stay above water until Wilson came return

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to be a contender in the NFC coming into the season with an over/under projected win total set at 10, according to BetMGM.

After Monday’s loss, the Seahawks are off to their worst start since 2011, when the team finished 7-9. The Seahawks have won at least nine games every season since 2012. The biggest challenge to Seattle turning things around is that their star quarterback Russell Wilson is out with a finger injury. Wilson last played in the 26-17 loss to the Rams on October 7. In Wilson’s absence, Geno Smith has started in each of the last two losses.

Smith has completed 63.4% of his passes for 507 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The Seahawks have some big-time receivers for Smith to throw to in DK Metcalf (33 catches, 537 yards, 6 TDs) and Tyler Lockett (29 catches, 437 yards, 3 TDs). Alex Collins leads the running game with 260 yards and on 4.1 yards per carry, and Chris Carson has 232 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.

Defensively Seattle is allowing 23.1 ppg, and is 31st allowing 414.7 yards per contest.

It’s hard to take a team that just played on Monday night over a team that has had more than an extra week to prepare. I am going to have to look at the coaching edge in this game and back Seattle. The Seahawks still have aspirations for this season, and I believe that Pete Carroll will rally his troops after three straight losses. Jacksonville still has a long way to go, and Urban Meyer still has a lot to prove at the NFL level. The Seahawks also have the edge in veteran leadership. I will take Seattle here.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks -3.5

Written By David Marotta , “David Delano”

David Delano is a Bowling Green State University graduate with a passion for sports, traveling, and music. David loves to handicap MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NBA, WNBA, and is also a big fan of boxing and track and field. Over the years, David has worn several hats in the sports world, from being behind the camera to writing, filming, editing, scouting, and coaching, along with servicing his clients as a sports handicapper. He is also an expert sports bettor. We are glad to have David on our Winners & Whiners team, and we recommend that you follow along with him every day.



Follow on Twitter @GetSportsStrong