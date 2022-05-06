The legendary St. Petersburg Tennis Center will Saturday play host to the Florida One-On-One Doubles Championship with free admission.

What: The Florida One-On-One Doubles Championships presented by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

Featuring current and former ATP Tour Players

When: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Noon-2 p.m. Round-Robin Play / 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Semifinals and Championship Matches (TV matches)

Where: The St. Petersburg Tennis Center, 650 18th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Tickets: Free General Admission

Limited number of VIP Packages ($200) available that include a Net Game Clinic with tennis legends Luke Jensen and Jimmy Arias plus event VIP seating with Food and Beverage

Entertainment: RJ Howson Band (recently opened for Billy Gibbons, from ZZ Top) playing from Noon-2 p.m. during round-robin play.

Food & Beverage: The Acropolis Greek Taverna and Taco Bus, plus Beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) available for purchase