The Magic announce their second half of the season.

Orlando, FL — The National Basketball Association released the second half of its 2020-21 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will play at Miami on Thursday, March 11. The Magic’s first home game of the second halfat the Amway Center will be on Sunday, March 14 vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.

Due to limited capacity at Amway Center, a limited number of tickets for the 2020-21 regular season are available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

The Magic’s second half schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the NBA’s second half schedule can be found at NBA.com.

Orlando Magic basketball games will be aired locally exclusively on FOX Sports Florida. Games will also be simulcast on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).

Each NBA team will play a 72-game regular season: 36 home and 36 away. The Magic will play 42 games vs. the Eastern Conference (15 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 15 games vs. the Central Division and 12 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

The second half schedule includes the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the first half, as well as any games postponed during the first half.

Orlando will play a total of nine home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the second half of the season. The second half of the 2020-21 Magic schedule also features eight back-to-back contests (three away/away back-to-backs, three home/home back-to-backs and two away/home back-to-backs).

During the second half of the regular season, Orlando will play 11 games in March (five home, six away), 16 games in April (eight home, eight away) and nine games in May (three home, six away).

The Magic will have a four-game homestand from April 7-12 (six days). There will also be two three-game homestands March 23-26 (four days) and April 22-26 (five days). Orlando has a five-game, eight-day road trip from March 28-April 4. The Magic will also close the regular season with four straight road games from May 11-16 (six days).

Orlando’s final home game of the 2020-21 regular season at Amway Center will be on Sunday, May 9 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. The Magic close the regular season at Philadelphia on Sunday, May 16.