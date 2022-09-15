The MaxPreps Florida High School Football Top 25 features a solid representation of area teams in this week’s rankings.

Another week and another Top 25 Florida High School Top 25 Poll from MaxPreps the home for the latest and best high school sports information. The Suncoast and Tampa Bay Area are well represented again this week as with the number two team in the rankings being powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton), next up in the eighth spot is Venice, followed by the the 14th ranked team being Jesuit (Tampa), number 18 Lakeland, the 19th slot goes to Tampa Bay Tech followed by the 21st best team in Florida Naples, with Clearwater Academy International at number 22 and holding down the 25th spot is Winter Park.

Here is the MaxPreps Florida Top 25