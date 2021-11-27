The New USFL Will Be Just Another TV Show On A FOX Network

By
Evan Weiner
-

Looks like the league will fill up programming time.

It appears the new United States Football League is going to be a made for TV endeavor with a central TV studio or stadium, more than likely in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2022. There will be no individual owners and this will be a FOX television production and could be compared to The Masked Singer or Alter Ego. There isn’t much information available about the league which could kickoff in April. There are no players or coaches signed. There seems to be a central football organization that will sign players, coaches and other personnel and assign them to the eight teams that will be on the field. Here is a question for the business people at FOX. Why are you celebrating total failure by bringing back the names and logos of teams that went out of business? Or is there some sort of nostalgia for failure?

The eight teams that will hit the field will be playing for the glory of cities and states that will not house them. The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits brand names  have been revived. The Houston Gamblers franchise was supposed to merge with the New Jersey Generals for the 1986 season. The New Orleans Breakers failed in 1984 after failing in Boston in 1983 and the team finished its USFL history in Portland, Oregon. The Philadelphia Stars, the best run USFL outfit, moved to Baltimore. The Pittsburgh Maulers lasted only one year, 1984. The Tampa Bay Bandits franchise was well run by John Bassett who was the voice of reason in the old USFL before getting cancer. The league won its antitrust lawsuit with the NFL in 1986 but a jury gave them one dollar in damages forcing the USFL to close up shop.

Tampa Bay Bandits left guard Chuck Pitcock, right, lands a right hook to the mask of Oakland Invaders? defensive end Dave Browning, whose head goes reeling back during the first half of their USFL game, June 30, 1985 in Oakland. The skirmish took place after a Tampa Bay fumble and the Invaders? Browning was given a unnecessary roughness penalty on the play in their first round playoff game. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

