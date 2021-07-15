The Open Championship highlights a full weekend of golf on both sides of the Atlantic.

NBC Sports presents comprehensive coverage of the 149th Open Championship across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock beginning tomorrow, headlining live tournament coverage which will include events spanning the R&A, PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour and USGA this weekend.

NBC Sports will present coverage from the first tee shot of the Open Championship to the final putt, totaling nearly 50 hours of live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday — and 150-plus total hours of live coverage from Royal St George’s, including featured groups and featured holes coverage. Click here for more details.

PGA TOUR: BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Keene Trace Golf Club hosts the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, Ky. as Jim Herman defends his 2019 title. GOLF Channel provides live coverage Thursday-Sunday, beginning tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Whit Watson

Analyst: Curt Byrum

Tower: John Cook

On-Course: Phil Blackmar / Craig Perks

How To Watch – Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date GOLF Channel Thursday, July 15 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18 4-7 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

John Daly

John Pak

Jason Dufner

K.J. Choi

Jim Herman

LPGA TOUR: DOW GREAT LAKES BAY INVITATIONAL

The LPGA Tour’s sole team competition this year will take place this week at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. Nelly and Jessica Korda headline the field of the two-player team event.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Grant Boone

Analyst: Judy Rankin

Tower: Paige Mackenzie

On-Course: Jerry Foltz / Jim Gallagher Jr.

How To Watch – Wednesday, July 14 – Friday, July 16 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date GOLF Channel Wednesday, July 14 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 7:30-9:30 p.m.* Friday, July 16 7:30-9:30 p.m.*

*Delayed coverage

Notable Teams This Week

Nelly Korda-Jessica Korda

Danielle Kang – Lydia Ko

– Lexi Thompson – Nasa Hataoka

– Brooke Henderson–In Gee Chun

U.S. GIRLS’ JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLF Channel and Peacock will present live coverage of the semifinals and championship of the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship from Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. this Friday and Saturday. The 36-hole championship will be contested on Saturday.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Steve Burkowski

Analyst: Kay Cockerill

On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Emilia Migliaccio

How To Watch – Friday, July 16 – Saturday, July 17 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock GOLF Channel Friday, July 16 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 17 1-3 p.m.

GOLF Central Live From the Open

NBC Sports surrounds the 149th Open Championship with more than 25 hours of live studio coverage on GOLF Central Live From the Open on GOLF Channel. Throughout the week on Live From, GOLF Channel will present a variety of in-depth features surrounding the 149th Open Championship.

Broadcast Team

Host: Rich Lerner / Shane Bacon / Anna Whiteley

/ Analyst: Brandel Chamblee / Justin Leonard / Arron Oberholser

/ / Reporter: Todd Lewis / Jamie Diaz / Cara Banks / Damon Hack / Eamon Lynch

Date Golf Central – Live From the Open * Wednesday, July 14 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 15 3-5 p.m. Friday, July 16 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 17 3-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 2-4 p.m. *all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All NBC and GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.