The Padres land Juan Soto from the Nationals in a blockbuster trade.

According to CBS Sports baseball Insider R.J. Anderson the San Diego Padres landed 23 year old Super Star Juan Soto in a deal with the Washington Nationals.

The two sides are in agreement to trade outfielder Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, according to MLB Network. Soto, the biggest name on the market ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, had previously been made available in July after he declined a 15-year, $440 million extension offer. The Padres will also acquire Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, per reports, and the Nationals will receive a package headlined by lefty Mackenzie Gore and shortstop C.J. Abrams.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is also slated to head to D.C., though he’ll have to consent to being included as the Nationals are one of the teams he can block deals to using his no-trade clause. Here’s the full deal, per ESPN:

Padres acquire

OF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

Nationals acquire

LHP Mackenzie Gore

OF Robert Hassell III

SS C.J. Abrams

OF James Wood

RHP Jarlin Susana

1B Eric Hosmer (per the New York Post)

The Cardinals and Dodgers were viewed as the other two finalists for Soto, but were apparently out-bid by San Diego.