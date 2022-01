The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday 31-15. It was revealed later Sunday that the Buccaneers would play the winner of Monday night’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game at 3pm EST next Sunday.

The Rams wasted no time setting the tone jumping out to a quick double digit lead. The Cardinals could never quite get it together. Rams advance 34-11 and head to Tampa this Sunday. Early this season the Rams defeated the Buccaneers 34-24.