BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Jonathan Smith is an excellent coach, as he proved during his time at Oregon State, and in his first year at Michigan State, he began laying the foundation for a new culture in East Lansing. The Spartans went just 5-7, but they overachieved given the circumstances. Now, in Year 2 under Smith, Michigan State looks to take the next step in its progression—earning a bowl bid. Turnovers must be addressed, but with five returning starters on each side of the ball and a second year in Smith’s system, the outlook for 2025 looks brighter. Smith is the right man to bring the Spartans back to relevance in the long term. While they may not be ready to contend for a Big Ten title just yet, fans should expect clear improvement this season.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Quarterback Aidan Chiles showed flashes of promise in his first year as a starter, but overall was inconsistent. He threw for 2,415 yards with a 59.4% completion rate and a 13-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Despite the growing pains, Chiles had some impressive moments—none bigger than his 22-for-30, 256-yard performance in a stunning 32-20 win over Iowa. With a year of experience under his belt and Smith’s development-focused coaching, Chiles is poised to take a big leap forward.

The offensive line is anchored by solid left tackle Stanton Ramil, while right tackle Ashton Lepo returns but will be pushed in camp by Conner Moore (Montana State). Luka Vincic, a transfer from Oregon State, brings toughness and experience at guard. Matt Gubline (Wake Forest) is locked in at center, providing leadership and consistency. The running game receives a boost with Elijah Tau-Tolliver, a Sacramento State transfer who rushed for 950 yards and added 38 receptions last season. Last year’s ground game averaged just 3.51 yards per carry—16th in the Big Ten—but expect that number to improve significantly.

At receiver, Nick Marsh looks primed for a breakout after posting 41 catches for 649 yards as a freshman. The Spartans were active in the portal, bringing in playmakers like Omar Kelly (Middle Tennessee), who hauled in 53 catches last season. Speedsters Chrishon McCray (Kent State) and Rodney Bullard (Valdosta State) add explosive potential, while Evan Boyd (Central Michigan) provides size at 6’3″ on the outside.

Defensively, Michigan State needs to generate more pressure. The Spartans recorded just five Big Ten sacks last season—three of those coming against Purdue. Jalen Thompson returns at edge rusher, having played in 16 straight games, and will be leaned on heavily. Inside, Alex VanSumeran returns at tackle, joined by Grady Kelly (Florida State), who flashed at times last year. Transfers David Santiago (Air Force) and Isaac Smith (Texas Tech) bring upside with the hope that a change of scenery and Smith’s staff will unlock their potential.

The linebacker group has potential to be a strength. Jordan Hall returns to anchor the middle, with veteran Wayne Matthews entering his fifth year. A feel-good story could emerge in Darius Snow, who’s looking to complete his comeback after a devastating leg injury in 2021. In the secondary, Chance Rucker returns at corner after missing most of last season, joined by depth pieces Malcolm Bell (UConn) and NiJhay Burt (Eastern Illinois). The star newcomer, though, may be Joshua Eaton (Texas State), who’s expected to contribute immediately. Safety is a true strength, with Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez combining for 95 tackles last season and returning as veteran anchors.

There are still questions surrounding this Michigan State team, but fans should believe in Jonathan Smith’s long-term vision. The key to the 2025 season will be the maturation of Aidan Chiles. If he can cut down on turnovers and raise his completion percentage, the Spartans have a real shot at a bowl game. The non-conference slate is soft, with home games against Western Michigan, Boston College, and Youngstown State. The Spartans also avoid Oregon and Penn State, and both Michigan and Ohio State must travel to East Lansing.

The schedule is manageable, and if Chiles takes the next step, this team is capable of pulling off an upset or two. Six to seven wins are within reach—and a return to postseason play feels like a realistic and achievable goal for Michigan State in 2025.