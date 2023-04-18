The Sunshine State Conference Baseball is a race for first place and likely a high seeding in the NCAA D-II Tournament.

The University of Tampa ranked 5th in the country sits atop the SUNSHINE STATE CONFERENCE STANDINGS with a 19-2 record in the league and a very impressive 30-7over all record. They stand a very good chance of a high seed in the NCAA Division II post season playoffs. Meanwhile, Rollins, Florida Southern and St.Leo all have their sights not only on the conference but a bid to the NCAA post season.
|SCHOOL
|SSC
|CPCT.
|OVERALL
|PCT.
|HOME
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|STREAK
|Tampa
|19-2
|.905
|30-7
|.811
|21-6
|9-1
|0-0
|W6
|Rollins
|15-3
|.833
|26-11
|.703
|19-5
|7-6
|0-0
|L1
|Florida Southern
|12-6
|.667
|26-11
|.703
|11-7
|13-3
|2-1
|W1
|Saint Leo
|10-8
|.556
|22-15
|.595
|13-12
|9-3
|0-0
|W1
|Barry
|11-10
|.524
|27-13
|.675
|21-5
|5-8
|1-0
|L1
|Florida Tech
|10-11
|.476
|21-17
|.553
|13-8
|6-8
|2-1
|W1
|Nova Southeastern
|7-11
|.389
|17-19
|.472
|12-5
|3-12
|2-2
|L1
|Embry-Riddle
|7-14
|.333
|19-19
|.500
|9-8
|10-11
|0-0
|L1
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|6-15
|.286
|18-21
|.462
|14-13
|3-8
|1-0
|W1
|Lynn
|6-15
|.286
|15-22-1
|.408
|11-12-1
|4-9
|0-1
|L1
|Eckerd