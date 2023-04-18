The Sunshine State Conference Baseball is a race for first place and likely a high seeding in the NCAA D-II Tournament.

The University of Tampa ranked 5th in the country sits atop the SUNSHINE STATE CONFERENCE STANDINGS with a 19-2 record in the league and a very impressive 30-7over all record. They stand a very good chance of a high seed in the NCAA Division II post season playoffs. Meanwhile, Rollins, Florida Southern and St.Leo all have their sights not only on the conference but a bid to the NCAA post season.

 

SCHOOLSSCCPCT.OVERALLPCT.HOMEROADNEUTRALSTREAK
Tampa19-2.90530-7.81121-69-10-0W6
Rollins15-3.83326-11.70319-57-60-0L1
Florida Southern12-6.66726-11.70311-713-32-1W1
Saint Leo10-8.55622-15.59513-129-30-0W1
Barry11-10.52427-13.67521-55-81-0L1
Florida Tech10-11.47621-17.55313-86-82-1W1
Nova Southeastern7-11.38917-19.47212-53-122-2L1
Embry-Riddle7-14.33319-19.5009-810-110-0L1
Palm Beach Atlantic6-15.28618-21.46214-133-81-0W1
Lynn6-15.28615-22-1.40811-12-14-90-1L1
