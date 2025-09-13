By: Jim Williams

Senior Sports Columnist and Associate Editor Capital Sports Network

Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium isn’t just another Week 3 matchup—it’s a referendum on Florida’s college football hierarchy. The No. 18 South Florida Bulls, riding high after upset wins over Boise State and Florida, face their biggest test yet against the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, who are undefeated and surging under head coach Mario Cristobal.

The game will be broadcast nationally on The CW, marking a major moment for both programs and for the network’s growing footprint in sports broadcasting. For USF, it’s a chance to prove their rise is no fluke. For Miami, it’s about protecting home turf and solidifying their playoff credentials.

How to Watch: Local Broadcast & Streaming Access

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET National Broadcast: The CW Network Streaming: Live on The CW App and CWTV.com (no login required)

Local CW Affiliates:

Tampa/St. Petersburg: WTTA-TV CW 38

WTTA-TV CW 38 Miami/Fort Lauderdale: WSFL-TV CW 39

Fans in both markets can watch over-the-air or via cable, while national viewers can stream the game live on The CW’s app and website—no subscription needed.

Key Matchups to Watch

Quarterback Battle: Byrum Brown vs. Carson Beck

USF’s Byrum Brown is the engine of the Bulls’ offense, leading the team in both passing and rushing. His dual-threat ability has been pivotal in back-to-back upsets.

is the engine of the Bulls’ offense, leading the team in both passing and rushing. His dual-threat ability has been pivotal in back-to-back upsets. Miami’s Carson Beck, a Georgia transfer, has thrown for 472 yards and 4 TDs with zero interceptions. His poise and accuracy (77.8% completion rate) make him a top NFL prospect.

Defensive Fronts

USF’s defense , allowing just 3.7 yards per carry and 23 points through two games, will need to pressure Beck and contain Miami’s run game.

, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry and 23 points through two games, will need to pressure Beck and contain Miami’s run game. Miami’s front seven, led by edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., will look to collapse the pocket and force Brown into quick decisions.

Skill Position Showdown

Tyrone Williams Jr. and Sean Atkins give USF explosive options in the passing game.

and give USF explosive options in the passing game. Miami’s Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George offer elite separation and yards-after-catch ability.

Coaching Chess Match

Alex Golesh , USF’s head coach, has engineered a fast-paced, aggressive offense that thrives on tempo.

, USF’s head coach, has engineered a fast-paced, aggressive offense that thrives on tempo. Mario Cristobal counters with a disciplined, physical approach and a defense built to smother.

Closing: A Game That Could Redefine Florida Football

This isn’t just a top-25 clash—it’s a cultural moment for Florida football. USF, long overshadowed by its in-state rivals, has a chance to rewrite its narrative with a win over a national powerhouse. the Hurricanes meanwhile, is trying to reclaim its legacy and prove that its rebuild is complete.

With national eyes on The CW, younger viewers streaming on mobile, and local fans packing Hard Rock Stadium, this game is more than a battle—it’s a broadcast milestone. Whether it ends in upset or affirmation, Saturday’s showdown will echo far beyond the final whistle.