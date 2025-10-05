UFL Is Moving Franchises ahead of new season

UFL: Columbus is in, Detroit, Memphis and San Antonio are out.

UFL Undergoes Major Market Shake-Up Ahead of 2026 Season

The United Football League (UFL) is undergoing a significant transformation as it prepares for the 2026 season. In a bold move aimed at reshaping its identity and improving the in-game experience, the UFL will exit three existing markets—Detroit, Memphis, and San Antonio—and relocate franchises to smaller, more intimate venues. The decision marks a pivotal shift in the league’s operational strategy and underscores its focus on sustainability and fan engagement over raw attendance figures.

Big Stadiums, Small Crowds: The Attendance Dilemma

While San Antonio was one of the UFL’s stronger markets in terms of attendance, averaging around 11,000 fans per game, its massive home venue—the 64,000-seat Alamodome—proved to be a problem for optics. The sight of tens of thousands of empty seats on national broadcasts made the product appear less successful than it actually was. In Memphis, the challenge was even steeper. The franchise there averaged roughly 4,000 fans per game in a 58,000-seat stadium, while Detroit’s UFL team drew an average of 11,700 in a 65,000-seat facility.

Ironically, the Detroit franchise showed progress in 2025, improving attendance by nearly 30 percent from the previous year. However, that wasn’t enough to overcome the league’s new philosophy. The UFL stated that “the available venues in these areas do not align with the new vision of focusing on smaller, more intimate settings that elevate the fan experience.”

Smaller Markets, Bigger Vision for UFL

The UFL’s next phase will prioritize cities that provide both community enthusiasm and appropriately sized facilities. One of the first new homes confirmed for 2026 is Columbus, Ohio, where the team will play at the city’s modern soccer stadium, which seats just over 20,000. The move to Columbus signals the league’s intent to establish itself in mid-sized markets that offer less competition for sports fans and sponsors.

As a developmental league, the UFL understands that filling smaller venues creates better visuals, stronger fan connections, and a more authentic game-day atmosphere. However, challenges remain. With the 2026 season approaching, the league still has three open markets to fill, and time is running short to build local buzz, sell tickets, and secure corporate partnerships.

Looking Ahead

Despite the current shake-up, the UFL isn’t closing the door on its former cities. League officials have hinted at a potential return to Detroit, Memphis, and San Antonio in 2028 if suitable smaller venues become available. For now, the focus is clear: build excitement, right-size the product, and strengthen the league’s foundation for long-term success.

