The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook: Taylor Moore closed strong to win his first PGA event.

Taylor Moore won his first PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship, by closing out the day with two birdies made birdie on two on his final two holes and beat Adam Schenk with a score of -10 under par for his four days at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course at Palm Harbor, Florida.

It was his first top ten finish of the season thus far and secured him the $1,458,000 first prize nd a spot in next months Masters. Below is entire leader board.