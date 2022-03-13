The Yankees and the Pirates open the Grapefruit League season Friday in Bradenton.

The Yankees’ first Grapefruit League game will be a tilt against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton on Friday the 18th. The spring opener at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa will be Sunday the 20th against the Tigers. The club will play every day until an off-day on the 29th, with a pretty even split between home and road games. The schedule runs the Yankees right to the verge of their season opener against Boston, which will occur at 1:05pm on April 7th. The Yankees’ final spring training game will be played on April 5th at the Tigers’ complex in Lakeland, giving the club a travel day to get back to the Bronx and prepared for the hated Red Sox.

