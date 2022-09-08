This week’s Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings from MaxPreps. Four Bay Area teams are on the list

This week’s MaxPreps Florida High School Rankings saw four Bay Area teams in the Top 25 led by the second-ranked IMG Acadamy, Venice was in the eighth position, Jesuit held down the number nine slot while Tampa Bay Tech scored the 17th spot.

Miami Central was ranked as the best team in the state, followed by ING as we said, Chaminade-Madonna, took third, then came, St. Thomas Aquinas, and rounding out the top five was American Heritage from Plantation.

