Experts are discussing the potential departure of North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, and Miami from the ACC to another conference. Meanwhile, Commissioner Jim Phillips is using insights gained from the collapse of the Pac-12 to find ways to keep the ACC relevant, even if it loses these top four or five programs around the year 2030.

If the five schools were to leave the conference in 2029, they would owe $93 million each, totaling $465 million. An exit in 2030 would cost $75 million per school, resulting in $375 million in exit fees for the ACC. That war chest could help keep teams happy ESPN deal is over in 2036.

Meanwhile, Phillips has identified six schools as potential additions to the conference and is in talks with key stakeholders to explore options for the future beyond 2036. His talks with some key members of the conference are proving to provide a roadmap to the future.

Phillips has been engaged in ongoing conversations with Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua regarding the future of the conference and the Irish’s desire to remain in the ACC if possible. Additionally, Phillips is in discussions with Duke board member and alumnus Tim Cook, who is also the CEO of Apple all the conversations are about the long game looking past 2036.

Keeping Notre Dame Happy

Notre Dame, which is a member of all sports except football, would receive a full share of $44.8 million in addition to the $50 million from NBC. This amount would put them on par with Big Ten teams and provide more than SEC teams receive. They would continue their agreement to play five games against ACC teams but would have the opportunity to choose their opponents each year.

The conference would give Notre Dame five good ratings matching ups with they have played Navy 95 times, Pitt 75 times, Georgia Tech 36 times, Stanford 33 times, Boston College 25 times. Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia have faced the Irish 5 times each, with Virginia Tech facing Notre Dame 4 times.

The New Kids Bring Both Sports and Academics

The conference will add UConn, Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, University of Texas San Antonio, and Navy in football only. South Florida fills the void in the Sunshine State and is an AAU member like Tulane who opens the state of Louisianna to the conference while, Memphis gives them Tennessee, UTSA gives SMU a lone star partner, and Navy returns Washington, D.C. and Maryland to the ACC.

All new members are open to either accepting a small share of the TV revenue or following Memphis’s lead by seeking sponsorships to generate revenue for the conference. This approach is being discussed by USF and Tulane as they consider following Memphis’s strategy in their failed attempt to gain entry into the Big 12. It’s important to note that the ACC already has numerous corporate partners that are not going anywhere. Many of these partnerships date back to 1953 when the conference was established, while others emerged when the ACC expanded by taking teams from the Big East.

The ACC Won’t Make The Mistake The Pac 12 Did With Apple

There were many reasons that the PAC 12 failed after over 100 years conference but one of the most ironic is they failed to look past what might happen in the future. The ACC members like Boston College, Cal, Duke, Pitt, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, SMU, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest moving to the Big 12 might seem like an interesting option but staying together with a partner like Apple is a better bet.

Tim Cook is not only a prominent figure in the tech industry; he also has strong ties to Duke University and a genuine interest in the stability and innovation of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). His involvement suggests a forward-thinking strategy that could transform the ACC from a traditional sports league into a tech-savvy and academically distinguished consortium.

ACC games on Apple TV+ open doors for targeted advertising, especially to younger, tech-savvy audiences. Apple’s data ecosystem allows precision ad targeting, increasing ad revenue potential.

Apple could integrate in-app purchases (team gear, exclusive interviews).

Use of Apple Pay for ticketing, donations to athletic programs, or fan club memberships.

Phillips and the ACC are focusing on the long term. While losing prominent teams like Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, and Miami will certainly impact the conference, they still maintain Power 4 status due to their strong brands and substantial advertising revenue. The ACC is unlikely to face the same fate as the Pac-12.