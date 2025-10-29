What’s at Stake? Redemption and Momentum

For the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, Thursday night’s Week 9 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium is more than just a midseason matchup—it’s a chance to reset their seasons. Both teams enter the game with two wins apiece, and a victory could spark a second-half surge toward playoff contention. Miami, fresh off a dominant 34–10 win over Atlanta, is looking to prove that Week 8 wasn’t a fluke. Baltimore, meanwhile, aims to build on its 30–16 triumph over Chicago and reassert itself in the AFC North.

Key Players to Watch

Miami Dolphins:

Tua Tagovailoa delivered a near-perfect performance last week, completing 76.9% of his passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

De’Von Achane continues to be a dual-threat weapon, rushing for 67 yards and catching a touchdown pass.

Jaylen Waddle remains a deep threat, hauling in five catches for 99 yards.

Baltimore Ravens:

Tyler Huntley may start again if Lamar Jackson (hamstring) isn’t cleared, but Jackson is trending toward a return.

Derrick Henry powered the ground game with 71 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Zay Flowers is emerging as a reliable target, catching seven passes for 63 yards.

Broadcast Details

TV: Prime Video will stream the game exclusively, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Expect the familiar Thursday Night Football crew—Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung—to deliver sharp analysis and sideline insights. Pregame gets underway at 7 p.m.

Radio: Westwood One will carry the national radio broadcast, featuring Ian Eagle and Tony Boselli on commentary.

What Lies Ahead

After Thursday’s clash, Baltimore faces a short turnaround before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night—a pivotal divisional test Baltimore Ravens. Miami, meanwhile, will look to capitalize on its home stretch and silence critics calling for coaching changes despite last week’s win.

Both teams have playoff aspirations, but only one will leave Thursday night with renewed momentum. With stars returning and stakes rising, this Prime Video matchup promises drama, grit, and a glimpse into each franchise’s future.