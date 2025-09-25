By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

The NFL’s Week 4 Thursday night matchup brings us a surprisingly compelling NFC West showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Few expected either team to be in the playoff conversation this early, but both have exceeded expectations. Arizona, led by a resurgent Kyler Murray and a breakout performance from rookie running back Trey Benson, has shown flashes of offensive brilliance. Meanwhile, Seattle has found stability behind Sam Darnold and is thriving thanks to the electric play of Kenneth Walker and the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba (JSN), who has quickly become one of the league’s most productive wide receivers.

Seattle Seahawks: Quietly Dangerous

Kenneth Walker reminded fans of his explosive potential with a dominant performance against Pittsburgh two weeks ago. While he cooled off against New Orleans, he remains the focal point of Seattle’s ground game, especially with Zach Charbonnet sidelined. JSN, meanwhile, has taken full control of the Seahawks’ receiving corps. He leads the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and has become Sam Darnold’s go-to target. Darnold himself is a steady presence under center—unlikely to win you a fantasy week, but unlikely to lose it either.

Tory Horton is gaining buzz after a two-touchdown outing, but fantasy managers should temper expectations. Cooper Kupp remains a reliable veteran option, though his role has diminished with JSN’s rise and Horton’s emergence.

Arizona Cardinals: Young Talent Rising

Kyler Murray continues to be a rollercoaster ride for fantasy managers, but he’s capable of delivering big games—especially against a Seattle defense that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Tight end Trey McBride is a consistent weapon in the passing game and should be heavily involved again this week.

The real intrigue lies with Trey Benson. The rookie out of Florida State now owns the backfield after James Conner’s season-ending injury. Benson’s burst and vision make him a high-upside play, especially against a Seattle defense that has given up chunk yardage on the ground. Emari Demercado slots in as the backup, but only the most desperate fantasy managers should consider starting him.

Marvin Harrison Jr. remains a high-profile name, but his recent drop issues and the Cardinals’ offensive inconsistency make him a risky start this week.

Broadcast Info

Catch the game live on Prime Video, with local radio coverage available on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Why This Game Matters

While it’s only Week 4, this game could loom large in the playoff picture come December. Both teams are in the thick of a competitive NFC West, and a win here could be the difference between a wild card berth and watching from home. With nine weeks until the playoff push intensifies, this Thursday night clash is more than just a divisional battle—it’s a tone-setter for the rest of the season.