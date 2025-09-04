The NFL season kicks off with fireworks as Sean Miller and the crew at Thursday Night Ticket break down one of the league’s most iconic rivalries: the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. With the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, this Week 1 showdown promises intensity, drama, and playoff-level stakes.

Game Preview: What’s at Stake

Philadelphia Eagles : Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Eagles enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder and a roster stacked with talent. Jalen Hurts returns as the centerpiece of a dynamic offense, now featuring Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The defense, led by Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, looks to dominate without missing a beat.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys come in with a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, and a revamped defense following the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Dak Prescott is healthy and ready to lead a retooled offense featuring CeeDee Lamb and newcomer George Pickens.

Broadcast Info

Kickoff: Thursday, September 4, 2025 – 8:20 PM ET

Network: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Key Matchups to Watch

Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys Secondary : Hurts torched Dallas last season. Can Trevon Diggs and the new-look secondary contain him?

: Hurts torched Dallas last season. Can Trevon Diggs and the new-look secondary contain him? Saquon Barkley vs. Dallas Front Seven : With Micah Parsons gone, can Kenny Clark and Sam Williams plug the gaps?

: With Micah Parsons gone, can Kenny Clark and Sam Williams plug the gaps? Prescott’s Return: After missing nine games last season, all eyes are on Dak to deliver in primetime.

Betting & Odds Snapshot

Spread: Eagles -8.5

Eagles -8.5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Moneyline: Eagles -417, Cowboys +320

Thursday Night Ticket Analysis

