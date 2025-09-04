The NFL season kicks off with fireworks as Sean Miller and the crew at Thursday Night Ticket break down one of the league’s most iconic rivalries: the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. With the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, this Week 1 showdown promises intensity, drama, and playoff-level stakes.
Game Preview: What’s at Stake
- Philadelphia Eagles: Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Eagles enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder and a roster stacked with talent. Jalen Hurts returns as the centerpiece of a dynamic offense, now featuring Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The defense, led by Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, looks to dominate without missing a beat.
- Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys come in with a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, and a revamped defense following the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Dak Prescott is healthy and ready to lead a retooled offense featuring CeeDee Lamb and newcomer George Pickens.
Broadcast Info
- Kickoff: Thursday, September 4, 2025 – 8:20 PM ET
- Network: NBC and Peacock
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Key Matchups to Watch
- Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys Secondary: Hurts torched Dallas last season. Can Trevon Diggs and the new-look secondary contain him?
- Saquon Barkley vs. Dallas Front Seven: With Micah Parsons gone, can Kenny Clark and Sam Williams plug the gaps?
- Prescott’s Return: After missing nine games last season, all eyes are on Dak to deliver in primetime.
Betting & Odds Snapshot
- Spread: Eagles -8.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Moneyline: Eagles -417, Cowboys +320
Thursday Night Ticket Analysis
Sean Miller and the gang dive into:
- Coaching changes and their impact on Week 1 execution
- Prop bets and player performance predictions
- Historical context: Eagles have won 11 straight at home, Cowboys are 1–5 as touchdown underdogs in recent primetime games