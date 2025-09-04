Thursday Night Ticket Live at 7 PM: Sean Miller Breaks Down Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL Opener

EAGLES VS COWBOYS
The NFL season kicks off with fireworks as Sean Miller and the crew at Thursday Night Ticket break down one of the league’s most iconic rivalries: the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. With the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, this Week 1 showdown promises intensity, drama, and playoff-level stakes.

Game Preview: What’s at Stake

  • Philadelphia Eagles: Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Eagles enter 2025 with a chip on their shoulder and a roster stacked with talent. Jalen Hurts returns as the centerpiece of a dynamic offense, now featuring Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The defense, led by Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, looks to dominate without missing a beat.
  • Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys come in with a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, and a revamped defense following the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Dak Prescott is healthy and ready to lead a retooled offense featuring CeeDee Lamb and newcomer George Pickens.

Broadcast Info

  • Kickoff: Thursday, September 4, 2025 – 8:20 PM ET
  • Network: NBC and Peacock
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Key Matchups to Watch

  • Jalen Hurts vs. Cowboys Secondary: Hurts torched Dallas last season. Can Trevon Diggs and the new-look secondary contain him?
  • Saquon Barkley vs. Dallas Front Seven: With Micah Parsons gone, can Kenny Clark and Sam Williams plug the gaps?
  • Prescott’s Return: After missing nine games last season, all eyes are on Dak to deliver in primetime.

Betting & Odds Snapshot

  • Spread: Eagles -8.5
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • Moneyline: Eagles -417, Cowboys +320

Thursday Night Ticket Analysis

Sean Miller and the gang dive into:

  • Coaching changes and their impact on Week 1 execution
  • Prop bets and player performance predictions
  • Historical context: Eagles have won 11 straight at home, Cowboys are 1–5 as touchdown underdogs in recent primetime games

