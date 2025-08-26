By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

Tiffany Greene is preparing to call the Towson vs. Norfolk State football game on Thursday night for ESPNU. She will be paired with her longtime broadcast partner, Jay Walker, a proud graduate of Howard University, where he was a star quarterback.

Greene has become the dynamic voice behind ESPN’s coverage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has carved out a groundbreaking path in sports broadcasting. A proud native of Tampa, Florida, Greene’s journey began at Hillsborough High School, where her passion for storytelling and sports first took root. That passion would later blossom at Florida A&M University (FAMU), a historically Black institution that shaped her journalistic voice and fueled her commitment to representation in media.

Before ESPN, Greene worked at Bright House Sports Network in the Orlando and Tampa Bay markets, where she was the play-by-play voice for the inaugural season of Big East women’s basketball on Fox Sports 1.

Breaking Barriers in Sports Broadcasting

Greene made history as the first African-American woman to serve as a full-time play-by-play announcer for college football on a major network. Her ascent from local newsrooms to the national stage is a testament to her talent, resilience, and dedication to amplifying Black excellence in collegiate athletics.

At ESPN, Greene has become a fixture in HBCU football broadcasts, teaming up with analyst Walker to deliver Thursday night matchups that spotlight the vibrancy and competitiveness of Black college sports. Her voice resonates not just with fans, but with aspiring broadcasters who see in her a powerful example of what’s possible.

Some of her other roles at ESPN

Basketball Coverage She’s called games for: Women’s NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament WNBA NBA G-League

She’s called games for: Softball & Volleyball Greene has provided commentary for: Women’s College World Series NCAA volleyball matches

Greene has provided commentary for: Sideline Reporting Before stepping into the booth, she began her ESPN career in 2012 as a college football sideline reporter, covering multiple bowl games and championship events.

Awards & Recognition

Dawn Staley Excellence in Broadcasting Award (2021)

FAMU Distinguished Alumni Award

Member of: National Association of Black Journalists Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The Links, Incorporated



FAMU Legacy and Lifelong Rattler Pride

Greene’s connection to FAMU runs deep. As a fourth-generation Rattler, she carries the legacy of her great-grandmother, who graduated in 1908. At FAMU’s School of Journalism & Graphic Communication, Greene honed her craft, learning to tell stories that go beyond the scoreboard. Her love for her alma mater remains evident in every broadcast, where she brings cultural context and heartfelt insight to the games she covers.

Balancing Motherhood and Media

Off the field, Greene is a mother and wife, navigating the demands of travel and broadcasting with grace. She’s spoken candidly about the challenges of balancing her career with family life, crediting her support system—including her husband Aaron and their extended family—for helping her thrive.

Why Tiffany Greene Matters

In an industry where diversity is still evolving, Tiffany Greene stands out as a trailblazer, a role model, and a voice for underrepresented communities. Her work not only elevates HBCU athletics but also challenges the norms of sports media, proving that excellence knows no gender or racial boundaries.