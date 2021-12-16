Tiger Woods returns to golf today with his son in Orlando in the PNC Championship. Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock

Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the PNC Championship this weekend on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.
Golf Central will surround Woods’ return with live on-site coverage from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., throughout the week, beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.
Woods, who is pairing with his son Charlie Woods this weekend, returns to the course for the first time since sustaining leg injuries in a February car accident. He most recently played in a tournament at last year’s edition of the PNC Championship in December 2020 where Team Woods placed seventh.
On Saturday (12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday (11 a.m. – Noon ET), Peacock will present extended early coverage of the PNC Championship, showcasing teams featuring Woods, Justin Thomas, and more, leading into live coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, GOLF Channel will present live coverage of the PNC Championship Pro-Am.
This week, the NBC Sports Predictor app will host a special free-to-play contest surrounding the PNC Championship, featuring seven total questions and $25,000 in prizes.
PNC CHAMPIONSHIP
NBC and GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Dan Hicks
- Analyst: Peter Jacobsen
- Tower: Gary Koch
- On-Course: Roger Maltbie / Notah Begay
- Interviews: Steve Sands
How To Watch – Friday, December 17 – Sunday, December 19 (all times ET)
- TV – NBC, GOLF Channel
- Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock
|Day
|NBC/Peacock
|GOLF Channel
|Peacock Extended Early Coverage
|Friday
|12:30-2:30 p.m. *
|Saturday
|2:30-6 p.m.
|1:30-2:30 p.m.
|12:30-1:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|1-4:30 p.m.
|Noon-1 p.m.
|11 a.m.-Noon
|*PNC Championship Pro-Am coverage
Notable Players This Week
- Tiger Woods-Charlie Woods
- Justin Thomas-Mike Thomas
- Nelly Korda–Petr Korda
- John Daly-Little John Daly
- David Duval-Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo-Matthew Faldo
- Matt Kuchar-Cameron Kuchar
- Bubba Watson-Wayne Ball
- Tom Watson-Michael Watson
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Today and Golf Central: Golf Today and Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel this week. Shane Bacon and Damon Hack anchor this week’s editions of Golf Today, joined on Wednesday by Jaime Diaz and Tripp Isenhour, and on Friday by Todd Lewis.
- Golf Central will provide live on-site coverage of the PNC Championship this week from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. On-site coverage Thursday-Sunday is anchored by Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, John Cook, and Lewis. Wednesday’s edition of Golf Central features Lewis, Diaz, and Isenhour.
|Day
|Golf Today
|Golf Central
|Wednesday
|Noon-2 p.m.
|4-5 p.m.
|Thursday
|Noon-2 p.m.
|4-5 p.m. *
|Friday
|9:30-11:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. / 2:30-3:30 p.m. *
|Saturday
|11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. *
|Sunday
|10 a.m.-Noon / 4:30-5:30 p.m. *
|* On-site at PNC Championship
- All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.