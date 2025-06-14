TNT Sports’ English-language coverage of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States will kick off Saturday, June 14, with Inter Miami vs. Al Alhy at 8 p.m. ET, on TBS. Luke Wileman will call the action alongside Brian Dunseth.

Expansive pre-match coverage leading into Inter Miami vs. Al Alhy will start at 7 p.m. The hour-long program will be hosted by Lauren Jbara with analysts Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia and Brad Guzan. DAZN and TNT Sports’ comprehensive coverage of the opening match will also include halftime (presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals) and post-match coverage (presented by Michelob Ultra).

TNT Sports’ networks TNT, TBS and truTV will televise 24 of the tournament’s matches in the U.S., while all 63 fixtures will be broadcasted for free around the world and domestically on DAZN.

The following are upcoming talent assignments for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches broadcast on TNT Sports and DAZN through Friday, June 20 (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Network Saturday, June 14 7 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia, Brad Guzan & Lauren Jbara TBS & DAZN 8 p.m. Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami Luke Wileman & Brian Dunseth TBS & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia, Brad Guzan & Lauren Jbara TBS & DAZN Sunday, June 15 2:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid Luke Wileman & Brian Dunseth TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Juan Pablo Angel, Luis Garcia & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN Monday, June 16 2 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Luis Garcia, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Lauren Jbara TBS, truTV & DAZN 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. LAFC Luke Wileman & Brian Dunseth TBS, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Luis Garcia, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Lauren Jbara TBS, truTV & DAZN Tuesday, June 17 11 a.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Juan Pablo Angel, Kei Kamara, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN Noon Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund Tony Husband & Brian Dunseth TBS & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Juan Pablo Angel, Kei Kamara, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN Wednesday, June 18 2:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Luis Garcia, Paul Robinson & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Luke Wileman & Brian Dunseth TBS & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Luis Garcia, Derrick Williams & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN Thursday, June 19 2:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, Melissa Ortiz, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN 3 p.m. Inter Miami vs. FC Porto Andres Cantor & Brian Dunseth TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, Melissa Ortiz, Lutz Pfannenstiel & Alex Scott TNT, truTV & DAZN Friday, June 20 1:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Mo Adams, B.J. Callaghan, Luis Garcia & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN N 2 p.m. Flamengo vs. Chelsea Kevin Egan & Brian Dunseth TNT, truTV & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Mo Adams, B.J. Callaghan, Luis Garcia & Lauren Jbara TNT, truTV & DAZN 8:30 p.m. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Pre-Match Show Juan Pablo Angel, Brad Guzan, Kei Kamara & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN 9 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Tony Husband & Steve McManaman TBS & DAZN FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Post-Match Show presented by Michelob Ultra Juan Pablo Angel, Brad Guzan, Kei Kamara & Alex Scott TBS & DAZN

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 of soccer’s best clubs from around the world with matches being played in twelve venues across the US – culminating with the Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13.