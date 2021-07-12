Today is the Lightning boat parade and here is all you need to know. The back-to-back Stanley Cup winners hit the water.

For the second time in a year, the Tampa Bay Lightning have won another Stanley Cup and that means a boat parade something they had to do last year due to COVID but it has suddenly become a new Bay Area tradition. The Buccaneers followed their Super Bowl win with a boat parade and now here we are again with the Lightning celebrating on the water on Monday with tens of thousands of fans onshore on the water cheering them on.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced that the parade would follow the same route as last time beginning around 10 a.m., players will be ushered onto boats at Davis Islands. The goal is to have the parade off and sailing by 11 a.m. Monday.

According to Castor “Our fans will be able to line up along the Riverwalk, through our parks.” The boat parade will end around noon or 1 p.m. at Rick’s on the River.

The mayor joked that “hopefully” the Stanley Cup won’t end up in the water, a reference to the time Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory in Tampa during their boat parade.

The following details on the parade comes from the NHL.COM

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Monday, July 12 • 2:00 PM

Join us after the parade for a celebration event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park honoring the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion team including performances by Vo Williams and Big Boi. No outside coolers or chairs will be allowed. The park will open at 11 AM. Rideshare, carpooling and public transportation are encouraged. Fans who cannot attend the events can tune into Ballys Sports Sun for celebration coverage.

Champions Boat Parade

Tampa Riverwalk

Monday, July 12 • 11:00 AM

The boat parade is back! Follow the Lightning along the Riverwalk for a Championship Boat Parade on the Hillsborough River. Fans are encouraged to spread out on both sides of the river along the full route. No outside boats will be allowed to participate in the parade line but can idle around route as well as watch via land. Parade Route

Park in Ybor and take the streetcar to downtown

Centro Ybor and Palm Avenue Garages: $1/hr

Downtown parking options

Royal Regional Lot, Pam Iorio, Convention Center and William F. Poe Garages: $10 all day

Fort Brooke Garage: $2/hr

ADA Parking

A limited number of accessible spaces are available on the south side of JBL Park and at all public parking facilities