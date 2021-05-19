There is always a lot of noise surrounding the release of the NFL’s schedule, and 2021 is no different. The season kicks off with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys in prime-time on Thursday September 9th.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has already put his stamp on the game when he put a winking meme next to the Cowboys’ nickname as “America’s Team” on his Instagram page. Whether that becomes bulletin board fodder for the Cowboys remains to be seen. Certainly, both teams will be chomping at the bit to get after each other in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Sports bettors, too, already have this game circled on their calendars. This will be the first time sports betting in Michigan offers players the chance to wager on NFL games. Twenty states have legalized sports gambling since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018, opening the floodgates for states to offer legal sports wagering. Nevada and New Jersey are currently leaders in this field, offering the chance to bet both in-person and online at legal sportsbooks.

Already, Tom Brady and the Bucs (-6.5) are nearly a seven-point favorite over the Cowboys. This way-too-soon point spread can certainly move between May and September 9th as can the over/under of 52 points. Free agent acquisitions, injuries and even the potential weather forecast can make those initial numbers look silly.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks during a news conference at the team’s NFL football practice facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

We have yet to see QB Dak Prescott return to the field for the Cowboys, too. Prescott was putting up extremely good numbers prior to breaking his ankle last year in an October game against the New York Giants. He’s slated to be back under center for the Cowboys when the face the Buccaneers on opening night. If he is indeed back to full strength, the Cowboys offense could be trouble for the defending champion’s defense.

With a career 5-0 record against the Cowboys, it’s likely the deciding factor will be Tom Brady. The G.O.A.T. is set to become the NFL’s all-time passing yardage and touchdown king by mid-way through the 2021 season. With a potential 8th Super Bowl title in his sights and most of the Buccaneers main weapons still on the roster, it’s hard to imagine those goals getting derailed in this first game against “America’s Team.”